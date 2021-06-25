GLOUSTER — Glouster got its offense rolling, and was able to get a win over a legion baseball county foe.
Post 414 recorded 11 hits, leading to a 9-5 win over Athens Post 21 on Friday.
It's Glouster's first win in three tries against Post 21 this summer.
Glouster Post 414 was able to pull away for the win after trailing 3-0 after a half inning.
Post 414 went ahead with a four-run bottom half of the first inning, but Post 21 went back ahead 5-4 after the top of the second.
Glouster scored twice in the second and once in the third to lead 7-5, and never lost that lead.
The pitching and defense settled in, as the score remained 7-5 until Glouster scored twice in the bottom of the sixth.
Brandon Burdette, Austin Wisor, Cam Bayha, Drew Harris and Cole Wright each had two-hit games for Glouster.
Burdette scored two runs, Wisor scored one run, Bayha drove in a run, Harris scored twice while Wright scored a run.
Tabor Lackey had a single, run and RBI for Glouster. Landon Wisor scored two runs.
John Hobbs got the win for Glouster with five innings on the mound. He allowed five runs, with three being earned, on five hits and four walks. He struck out nine.
Cam Niese took the loss for Post 21, pitching two innings. He gave up six runs, with three being earned, on four hits and two walks. He stuck out five.
Derrick Welsh pitched the final four innings for Athens, giving up three earned runs on seven hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out three.
Welsh and Niese each hit doubles for Post 21. Welsh was 2 for 3 with two runs, a walk and RBI. Niese was 1 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored.
Marcus Stevers was also 2 for 4 with an RBI for Post 21. Andrew Stevens was 1 for 2 with two runs and a walk. Jake Goldsberry had an RBI.
Glouster is scheduled to host Zanesville Post 29 in a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m., before playing at Lancaster Post 11 on Monday.
