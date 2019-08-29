The Athens boys’ soccer team played host to the Warren Warriors at R. Basil Rutter Field on Wednesday night, in a game that was a continuation of last week’s lightening-shortened opener.
On this night, however, it was a beautiful fall evening with no chance of a weather delay. The match started with 29:19 remaining in the first half and, although the Bulldogs won 4-2, the outcome of the game was in doubt until the final minutes.
The Bulldogs had played the night before at Zane Trace and looked as if they hadn’t completely recovered. But it didn’t take long for the ‘Dogs to come to life. Senior teammates Will Pigman and Danny Goetz played a one-two to get the ball to Goetz in the box. Goetz worked the ball through the last set of defenders and was fouled. The ref pointed to the spot and Wes Dodrill stepped up to take the kick. As he’s done twice already this season, the lanky senior made good on the opportunity, putting Athens up 1-0.
The Bulldogs were dominating play, but the Warriors managed to get the ball in the Athens end and capitalize on their limited opportunities. Gavin Ott fired a shot from 25 yards out that hit the crossbar. Shane Gardner got to the rebound first and was able to beat Bulldogs ‘keeper Finn Mitchell to tie the game at 1-1 with a little under 10 minutes left in the half. It was the first goal the stingy Athens defense of Dodrill, Zach Riefler, Will Matters, Brian Johnson, Moss Leobker-Conrad and Zane Evans had given up in the 2019 campaign.
It didn’t take long for Athens to strike back. Nicko Moulton, playing left wing, fought hard to win the ball from a Warren player and passed it into Goetz at the upper left corner of the box. Goetz cut towards the goal and dispatched a low, hard shot near post to beat the ‘keeper and put the Bulldogs up 2-1.
The Bulldogs continued to dominate possession in the second half on strong play from the mid-fielders Pigman, Andrew Lewis, Braulio Rosas-Clouse, Moulton and Donovan O’Malley. Three minutes into the half, Athens extended their lead. Leobker-Conrad carried the ball deep into the attacking half and found Goetz in the middle of the field near the top of the box. Goetz received the pass with his back to the goal, spun to elude the defender, found himself one on one with the goalie and beat him to his left, increasing the Bulldogs’ lead to 3-1.
The Athens third goal looked like it was going to be the deciding factor in the game, but Warren had other ideas. The Warriors started to come to life and kept the ball in Athens end for extended stretches. With 17 minutes left, Warren’s Gardner drove the ball down the left side and delivered the ball in front of the goal. Nathan Ritchie was there to knock the ball past Mitchell and bring Warren to within one goal.
The Bulldogs faithful were starting to get nervous while both the Warren fans and players started to believe they could get the equalizer. The Warriors’ Ethan Yost had two nice chances: one a shot from 25 yards out that just missed high and another at the 4:00 mark that was skillfully saved by Mitchell. Meanwhile the Bulldogs offense pursued the insurance goal and almost got it with a lot of hard work by Lewis, who got off a nice shot that was saved by the ‘keeper.
Then with 2:00 left in the game, the Bulldog (3-0) effort paid off. Mitchell blasted a goal kick past the center line and Goetz ran onto it. Two defenders and the ‘keeper converged on Goetz about 20 yards out. Goetz was able to get a low, hard shot off before all the players collided and ended up in a pile. The ball hit the back of the net, putting the Bulldogs up 4-2 and completing Goetz’s hat-trick.
