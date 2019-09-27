PARKERSBURG — One could say that with some key players sidelined by injuries or illness, the Athens varsity boys’ soccer team limped their way into the Erickson All-Sports Facility Thursday in Parkersburg.
But they left with a collective spring in their step after drubbing Parkersburg South, 8-0.
Senior striker Danny Goetz tallied five goals and the Athens defense stood firm as the Bulldogs (9-2) cruised to their most lopsided win of the season.
Athens wasted little time after the opening whistle. With a minute off the clock, senior midfielder Will Pigman drilled a shot on goal that was blocked by Patriot keeper Jared Davis. The rebound fell to Pigman’s fellow midfielder and late-season addition Aziz Al-Harbi, who poked the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead.
The Bulldogs doubled their advantage with 18 minutes left in the half when a 35-yard free kick from senior defender Wesley Dodrill found Goetz in the opponent’s box. Athens’ leading scorer controlled the ball, made a quick turn, and drove a low shot past Davis.
Athens’ offense kept the pressure on and Parkersburg South (1-14) struggled to get balls deep into Bulldog territory.
Just seconds before the break, sophomore midfielder Andy Pagan, one of a handful of younger Bulldogs to see extended playing time in the match, calmly rifled a 20-yard shot into the net, putting Athens up 3-0.
The second stanza began much like the first, as the Bulldogs repeatedly stormed down the pitch. Three minutes had elapsed when sophomore midfielder Braulio Rosas-Clouse found space at the top of the Patriot box and scored easily.
After two saves from Athens’ substitute goalkeeper, sophomore Nico Barr, who was in for injured starter Finn Mitchell, the Bulldogs were pressed into making yet another personnel adjustment when hard-working defender Zach Riefler, a senior, suffered a facial injury with a half-hour to go in the match.
Athens regrouped with the help of junior defenders Charlie Strohm and Papa Hughes off the bench, and freshman Owen Buckley and senior Mason Mauzy contributed important minutes in the midfield.
With 26 minutes left, Rosas-Clouse drove a corner kick to the near post, where Goetz was lurking. A handful of Parkersburg South defenders could not keep Goetz from sneaking the ball past the keeper, making it 5-0.
Goetz hit pay dirt once more at the 20-minute mark after receiving a splendid pass in the box from Dodrill. Six minutes later, Goetz found the back of the net again, taking full advantage of a rebound off the gloves of the Patriots’ substitute keeper, Garrett Lewis, who had blocked a strong shot from the foot of freshman forward Brady Jaunarajs.
The match’s final goal showcased Goetz’s physical ability, as he muscled his way deep into the Parkersburg South box, shedding defenders along the way, and beat the Patriot keeper with two minutes left to play.
“We have good players on the bench and they stepped up tonight,” said Rosas-Clouse. “We want everyone back as soon as possible to keep moving forward together.”
There was no JV contest.
