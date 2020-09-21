The Belpre Golden Eagles were the regular season golf champions in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division, and on Monday they backed that up with yet another victory.
The Golden Eagles won the TVC-Hocking Championship Tournament, held at the Athens Country Club.
Belpre's winning score was 343, followed by Southern (373), Federal Hocking (399), Waterford (411), Eastern (444) and Trimble (470).
Belpre's Connor Copeland and Jacob Smeeks each shot rounds of 84, with Copeland taking medalist honors on the tie breaker. They were followed on their team by Jacob Ferrier (85) and Matt Deems (90) for the total team score, with Blake Church (94) and Tyce Church (97) also breaking a hundred.
Southern was led by Ryan Laudermilt (88), Tanner Lisle (91), Jacob Milliron (96) and David Shaver (98).
Federal Hocking's top performer was Mitchell Roush, as he posted a score of 90. He shot 46 on the front nine, and 44 on the back nine. Mason Jackson shot a 94 for the Lancers, while Collin Jarvis had a 104 and Wes Carpenter a 111 for the final team score.
Waterford was paced by Braxton Leister (96), Gavin Booker (100), Will Huck (109) and Brett Colyer (110).
Eastern was led by Ethan Short (94), Colton McDaniel (104), Jacob Spencer (108) and Cooper Schagel (133).
Trimble was led by Zach North (98), Gage Schoonover (121), Silas Andrews (125) and Matt Reed (126).
