POMEROY — The Belpre Golden Eagles have already clinched the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division regular season title, but they went ahead and added another victory on Tuesday.
Belpre posted a team score of 165 to win the final TVC-Hocking regular season match, held at the Meigs Golf Course.
The Golden Eagles are 29-1 on the season.
Southern and Federal Hocking each had team scores of 173, with the Tornadoes claiming the tie-breaker for second place.
Waterford was close behind in fourth place with a team score of 174, while Trimble was fifth at 222.
Belpre was led by Connor Copeland's round of 37. Blake Church (40), Jacob Smeeks (43) and Tyce Church (45) made up its team score.
Southern finished second thanks to the efforts of Ryan Laudermilt (40), Tanner Lisle (41), Jacob Milliron (42) and David Shaver (50).
Federal Hocking had the medalist for the day in Mitchell Roush. He shot an impressive round of 36. The Lancers also had rounds of 45 from Mason Jackson and Wes Carpenter, while Collin Jarvis shot a 47.
Waterford was led by Brett Colyer (41), Will Huck (43), Gavin Booker (45) and Peyton Powers (45).
Trimble was led by Zach North (52), Gage Schoonover (52), Matt Reed (57) and Silas Andrews (61).
Eastern didn't have a team score, but still received a strong effort from Ethan Short. He finished with a 38, followed by Jacob Spencer (48) and Colton McDaniel (51).
Southern and Federal Hocking finished tied for second in the TVC-Hocking standings at 21-9, while Waterford was fourth at 13-17. Trimble and Eastern each finished at 3-27 overall.
The TVC-Hocking Championship Tournament will be held on Monday at the Athens Country Club.
