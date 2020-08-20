BELPRE — The Belpre Golden Eagles again stood tall in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf race.
Belpre won the second league meet, held Wednesday at the Oxbow Golf Course.
The Golden Eagles are 10-0 in league play after posting a score of 163. Southern (7-3) was second at 179, while Federal Hocking (7-3) was third at 185.
Waterford (4-6) came in fourth at 192, followed by Trimble (1-9) and Eastern (1-9). Trimble posted a team score of 233, while Eastern only had three golfers on Wednesday.
Belpre's Connor Copeland took home medalist honors for the round with a score of 39. He had tough competition from his teammates, as Jacob Smeeks and Matt Deems each shot scores of 40. Jake Alkire rounded out Belpre's team score with a 44.
Southern was led by Lance Stewart (43), Ryan Laudermilt (44), Tanner Lisle (46) and Jacob Milliron (46).
Federal Hocking's top performer on Wednesday was Mitchell Roush, who shot a round of 41. Mason Jackson posted a score of 42 for the Lancers, while Collin Jarvis shot a 45. Andrew Airhart posted a score of 57.
Waterford was led by Ryan Hendershot's 45.
Trimble's team score was made up of Zach North (49), Matt Reed (57), Gage Schoonover (62) and Silas Andrews (65).
Eastern's Ethan Short shot a 46, followed by Colton McDaniels (48) and Cooper Schagle (66).
