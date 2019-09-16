The Belpre Golden Eagles continue to lead the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf standings after another perfect week.
The Golden Eagles won two league matches, improving their TVC-Hocking mark to 31-1.
Second-place Waterford sits at 32-4, while Southern is third at 24-8.
Belpre started the week with a win at Oxbow Golf Course, the Golden Eagles’ home course.
Matt Deems led Belpre with an individual score of 39. It was part of Belpre’s overall team score of 162, which outdistanced Wahama by 30 strokes. The White Falcons were at 192, followed by Eastern (200), Miller (201) and Trimble (224).
Thomas Griffith had a 40 for Belpre. The Golden Eagles were consistent, as Eric Dotson had a 41, Connor Copeland a 42 and Jacob Ferrier a 43. Jake Alkire had a 55.
Second-place Wahama was led by Ethan Mitchell (42), Ty White (46), Casey Greer (51), Connor Ingels (53), Josh Rogue (62) and Jillian Love (66).
Eastern was led by Nick Durst (47) and Ethan Short (48). Colton McDaniel (52), Brogan Holter (53), Trevor Morrissey (54) and Jacob Spencer (60) followed.
Miller’s Hunter Dutiel was the medalist for the round, posting a low score of 37. Trey Hettich followed on Miller with a 48. Chase Jewett and Landon Paige each finished with 61s.
Trimble’s team score was comprised of Blaceton Moore (50), Zach North (53), Matthew Reed (58), Silas Andrews (63), Gage Schoonover (65) and Jason Cossu (68).
Waterford earned a team win during Wednesday’s meet at Riverside, posting a team score of 184. This barely edged out host Southern’s 186. Eastern (207), Trimble (236) and South Gallia (59, one golfer) followed in the team scores.
Waterford’s Brooks Suprano and Southern’s Landen Hill were the medalists for the round, as each finished with a 42.
Gavin Brooker and Ryan Hendershot each followed Suprano by shooting rounds of 44 for the Wildcats. Braxton Leister and Peyton Floweres had 54s, while Will Huck had a 57.
After Hill, Southern was led by Tanner Lisle (46), David Shaver (48), Joey Weaver (50), Jacob Milliron (52) and Grant Smith (55).
Eastern was paced by Ethan Short (47), Cole McDaniel (52), Jacob Spencer (52), Brandon Holter (56), Nick Durst (57) and Trevor Morrissey (65).
Trimble was led by Gage Schoonover (56), Zach North (57), Blaceton Moore (59), Matthew Reed (64), Jason Cossu (65) and Silas Andrews (67).
Noah Spurlock took the links for the Rebels and shot a 59.
Last week’s play concluded on Thursday, with Belpre again winning at Oxbow. The Golden Eagles posted a team score of 170.
Southern took second with a 177, which was ahead of third-place Waterford’s 178. Federal Hocking was fourth at 187.
Belpre again was consistent, as Ferrier had a 40, Dotson and Copeland each shot 43s and Matt Deems a 44. Thomas Griffith had a 47 and Jake Alkire a 51.
Southern was led by Landen Hill (39), Joey Weaver (43), Jacob Milliron (46), Tanner Lisle (49), David Shaver (49) and Grant Smith (61) in its runner-up performance.
Waterford’s Brooks Suprano was the medalist for the day, carding a round of 37.
Federal Hocking was led by Mason Jackson (41), Collin Jarvis (44), Wes Carpenter (44), Brandon Bond (49) and Mitchell Roush (55).
Wahama stands in fourth place in the league standings at 17-19. Federal Hocking is fifth at 15-17, while Eastern is sixth at 14-18. Miller is seventh at 11-25, Trimble is eighth a 3-29 and South Gallia is 1-27.
The TVC-Hocking will host three make-up matches this week. South Gallia served as the host school on Monday at Cliffside, joined by Eastern, Wahama, Waterford and Belpre.
South Gallia again is the host on Tuesday at Cliffside, joined by Federal Hocking, Miller, Southern and Trimble.
Trimble will host on Wednesday at Forres Hills, joined by Southern, South Gallia, Federal Hocking and Belpre.
The TVC-Hocking championship match will be played at the Golf Club of West Virginia on Friday.
