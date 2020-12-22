BELPRE — The Belpre Golden Eagles scored a key Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory on Monday.
Belpre turned up its defense, leading to a 43-32 victory over the Federal Hocking Lancers.
The Golden Eagles held slim leads of 13-10 after one quarter, and 18-17 at halftime.
Belpre held Federal Hocking to a four-point third quarter, taking a 32-21 lead into the final quarter.
Overall, Belpre won the second half 25-15.
The Golden Eagles are 5-4 after their third win in a row, also improving to 3-2 in the TVC-Hocking.
Curstin Giffin led Belpre with 16 points, including 13 in the second half. Kaitlen Bush made three 3-pointers, leading to an 11-point effort. Allie Jasavcaro added six points for Belpre, while Halee Williams and Maddie Garber each tallied five points.
Federal Hocking (6-2, 1-2 TVC-Hocking) was led by Paige Tolson's 12 points. She scored seven in the fourth quarter.
Brennah Jarvis added seven for the Lancers, while Regan Jeffers and Hallee Chapman each scored four points. Kylie Tabler added three points, while Ava Tate had two points.
The Lancers' next scheduled game is Dec. 30, at Waterford.
