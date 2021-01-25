BELPRE — Ethan Wells and Connor Baker were able to lead Belpre to a non-league victory over the Alexander Spartans.
Wells and Baker combined to score 38 points, as the Golden Eagles were 68-49 winners over Alexander on Saturday.
Wells led the way with 21 points for Belpre (8-7), hitting three 3-pointers. He also scored nine points in the final quarter.
Baker followed with 17 points, also connecting on three 3-pointers. He scored eight points in the first quarter.
Belpre led 17-11 after one quarter, and 29-26 at halftime. Belpre pushed the advantage to 46-37 going to the fourth.
Belpre was able to withstand the scoring of Alexander sophomore Kyler D'Augustino. He had a game-high 26 points, making seven 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and 3 of 4 from the foul line.
D'Augustino tallied six points in the first quarter, nine in the second quarter, four in the third and seven in the fourth.
Alexander fell to 4-7 on the season.
Cam Houpt added eight points for Alexander, while Zach Barnhouse tallied six points. Jeremiah Clark scored four points, followed by Jagger Cain's three points. Landon Hornsby scored two points.
Alexander is scheduled to travel to Meigs High School on Tuesday.
