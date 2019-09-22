The Belpre Golden Eagles completed their run as Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf champions.
Belpre won the regular season crown, then won last Friday's TVC-Hocking Golf Tournament.
Belpre finished the regular season with a nearly-perfect 39-1 record, beating out second-place Waterford's 35-5 mark.
Southern finished third at 31-9, while Federal Hocking was fourth at 20-20. Wahama was fifth at 19-21, Eastern was sixth at 16-24, Miller was seventh at 13-27, Trimble was eighth at 5-35 and South Gallia was ninth at 1-39.
Belpre won last Monday with a team score of 170, beating out Waterford's 179.
Last Tuesday, Southern took a win with a team score of 181, with Federal Hocking finishing second at 199.
Then on Wednesday, Belpre clinched the regular season title with a score of 170. Southern was second at 182.
"The heart and determination these boys put in this season helped us reach our goal of winning the league title," Belpre coach Kyle Scott said.
Friday's TVC-Hocking Golf Tournament was played at the Golf Club, in West Virginia. Belpre's team score was 335, beating out Waterford's 338.
Southern was third (364), followed by Federal Hocking (fourth, 368), Wahama (fifth, 380), Eastern (sixth, 384), Miller (seventh, 388), Trimble (eighth, 452) and South Gallia, which didn't post a team score.
The tournament was played on the par-70 course, and Miller's Hunter Dutiel was the league's medalist. He finished with a four-over par score of 74.
Eric Dotson led the champion Golden Eagles with a 80, followed by Matt Deems' 82. Jacob Ferrier shot an 84, Thomas Griffith an 89, Connor Copeland a 95, Jake Alkire a 97 and Tucker Liston a 100.
Waterford was led by Brooks Suprano (76), Gavin Brooker (84), Ryan Hendershot (89), Peyton Powers (89), Braxton Leister (105) and Brett Colyer (114).
Southern was led by Landen Hill (84), Joey Weaver (86), Tanner Lisle (94), Jacob Milliron (100), David Shaver (109) and Grant Smith (122).
Federal Hocking was led by Mason Jackson (81), Collin Jarvis (92), Brandon Bond (94), Wes Carpenter (101), Tyler Wilson (108), Mitchell Roush (110) and Shane Fredricks (113).
Wahama was led by Ethan Mitchell (90), Ty White (90), Connor Ingels (96), Mattie Ohlinger-(104), Casey Greer (107) and Josh Roque (124).
Eastern was paced by Trevor Morrissey (93), Jacob Spencer (94), Nick Durst (96), Colton McDaniel 101) and Ethan Short (102).
After Dutiel, Miller was led by Trey Hettich (83), Chase Jewett (113) and Landon Paige (118).
Trimble was paced by Blaceton Moore (99), Zach North (113), Silas Andrews (119), Matthew Reed (121) and Gage Schoonover (131).
South Gallia's lone golfer was Noah Spurlock, and he shot a 113.
