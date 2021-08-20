POMEROY — Belpre cruised to another Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf victory.
The Golden Eagles posted a winning score of 154 on Thursday at the Meigs Golf Course.
Blake Church was the round's medalist, finishing with a score of 36. He was just two shots over par.
His teammates weren't far behind. Jacob Ferrier shot a 38 and Carson Moore and Jacob Smeeks each shot 40s to round out Belpre's team score.
Waterford was second with a team score of 175. Gavin Brooker broke 40, gaining a final score of 39. Pretty Colyer, Braxton Leister and Jackson Colyer each finished with scores of 44.
Eastern was third with a team tally of 188, led by Ethan Short (43), Colton McDaniel (44), Logan Bailey (50) and Wyatt McCune (51).
Southern was fourth at 200, led by Tanner Lisle (42), Cruz Brinager (48), Aaron Vance (52) and Dylan Haye (58).
Federal Hocking's team score of 211 was made up of Mason Jackson (41), Zane Buckley (54), Scotty Balch (58) and Lane Smith (58).
Trimble was led by Matt Reed (53), Ben Orona (64) and Jacob Spears (65).
