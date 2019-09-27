CHILLICOTHE — It was quite appropriate, really, that the Logan Chieftains received a trophy symbolizing their televised “Thursday Night Lights” football victory over Chillicothe.
That piece of hardware, presented to the team by the Columbus TV station that carried the game following the Chiefs’ 18-7 victory at Hernnstein Field, will always represent a monumental occasion.
Once it’s placed in the LHS trophy case for all to see, it will be a souvenir symbolizing the end of Logan’s school-record 11-game losing streak… and, maybe, that of a fresh beginning.
With only a few exceptions, the Chiefs played a nearly mistake-free game, held onto the ball via a running game that monopolized possession time, and the defense came through with its fourth-consecutive terrific performance.
Junior Caden McCarty rushed for 157 yards and scored all 18 points on three touchdowns, senior quarterback Braeden Spatar carried for 117 more and did a great job managing the offense, and for a change it was the other team that just scored seven points in a game.
But as Logan coach Mike Eddy pointed out while watching his Chiefs celebrate Thursday night’s victory on the Cavaliers’ home turf, it wasn’t an end — but rather just the beginning of a long journey.
“I want them to enjoy this moment,” Eddy said, “but at the same time, let’s remember what it feels like so we can repeat it. Let’s go do it again. Let’s not allow this to be that one feather in our cap and say ‘okay boys, we’ve made it.’
“Well, we haven’t done anything yet. We’ve won one football game. This is just the beginning,” he continued. “And that’s what I told these seniors last week: ‘men, I know it’s tough, but you’ve got to be excited about the opportunity that you get to be the beginning here. You get to be part of changing where we are into where we envision that we can be.’
“Those seniors have stayed with us the whole way and have done a great job leading us. They earned this victory tonight. This was not an easy one to get. They earned it and we’re proud of them for it.”
Twin brothers Colton and Conner Ruff and their good friend and teammate Colten Castle are three of those seniors who have been through the tough times.
Conner Ruff returned full-time from an ACL injury to play a solid game on defense and, along with his brother and fellow linebacker, terrorized all three quarterbacks the Cavaliers (1-4) put behind center.
Chillicothe started senior Christian Benson, its No. 2 quarterback — the Cavs’ number one man, sophomore Jaiden Cain, went down with a broken collarbone on the team’s second offensive series of the season against Teays Valley — and after Benson was hurt in the third quarter, two more QBs came in to try and rally the home team.
“Being able to see him come out there on the field and put that suit on again for his senior year, it was great,” Colton Ruff said of his brother. “It was devastating watching him tear his ACL and not knowing if he would ever be on the field for his senior year. But it’s a great feeling knowing that (we) were out there playing football together.
“The key was keeping our intensity up, keep on them and keeping the foot on the gas pedal the whole night,” he added. “From the start it was intensity, intensity, intensity.”
His twin brother agreed.
“It felt great being back out there (and) going through practice,” said Conner. “Taking it slow is so hard for me because I’m used to being out there. It feels great to be back for that first (full) game.
“I tried to keep positive (while sidelined) for what’s happening out there,” he added. “Being part of this first win was really great.”
And Castle, who has dealt with numerous injuries the past two seasons, practices on a limited basis throughout the week due to an ongoing leg injury but is always ready and always contributes on Friday nights.
Well, in this case, on a Thursday night.
“Like coach (Eddy) said, you just have to believe in the process and trust each other,” Castle said. “Tonight we had to read our keys and trust each other. We have high expectations for the rest of the season and trust the process.”
Trust is certainly a key word in the Chieftain lexicon as the Purple & White (1-4) reached the midway point of their schedule on a high note.
For the third time this season, the Chiefs led a game at halftime and, though the Cavs gave them a second-half scare, this time they finished the job. They could just as easily be 3-2 or even 4-1 at this point.
McCarty scored two first-half touchdowns as the Chiefs took a 12-0 edge into the intermission — the first time they scored more than seven points in a game all season — and added an insurance TD with 7:02 remaining. That was the first time Logan had scored in the fourth quarter all season.
For one player to carry the ball 37 times in one game — tying for fifth on the all-time LHS list for carries in a single game in so doing — well, that had to be the game plan, right?
Offensive coordinator Kelly Wolfe “told coach (Justin) Pack that if McCarty didn’t touch the ball 30 times tonight, he could kick him in the butt right in front of the team,” Eddy said with a laugh, “so yes, that was the plan. We really felt like physically we could run the ball inside the tackles and win the game. That was the game plan all night. And that’s what we did. We probably only ran four (different) plays all night in the run game… we just ran those four plays over and over and over.
“The offensive line just did a tremendous job,” he added. “Our yards per carry were extremely high (exactly five yards per attempt when taking out two game-closing kneel-downs at the end of the game) and that means your running backs are getting to the second level. If your backs can get to the second level, you’re going to be successful in the run game. That’s what it was tonight.”
It certainly helped that, until they were called for two pass-interference penalties on Chillicothe’s final offensive possession, the Chiefs had only been whistled for one penalty the entire night. The offense lost one fumble late in the first half but wasn’t forced to play behind the sticks and didn’t have to punt all night.
“Overall we played a very clean game,” Eddy said. “Obviously, we’re going to go back and look at film and see a hundred things we want to get better at, but for tonight, it’s about letting these guys celebrate all their hard work.”
McCarty and Spatar carried the ball 13 times between them — a harbinger of things to come — on Logan’s very first offensive series, which ended when freshman Zach Chapin’s 26-yard field goal hit the right upright.
But after the defense showed what it was going to do most of the evening, holding the Cavs at bay, the Chiefs forced a punt and the offense went 57 yards on eight plays to paydirt, with McCarty scoring on a 4-yard run. A 2-point conversion pass failed.
Nick Anderson forced a Chillicothe fumble on the next series and Josh Chapin recovered, setting up a short field for the offense as Logan scored from 30 yards out on just seven plays.
McCarty went in from a yard out with 5:55 left in the half, increasing Logan’s lead to 12-0, which is what it would be at halftime. Ian Frasure’s extra-point kick hit the right upright.
Ironically, including Zach Chapin’s field goal earlier in the game and a FG attempt earlier in the season by the now-injured Israel Bookman that hit the crossbar, three different Logan kickers have hit a goalpost this season.
Chillicothe, which was held to just 25 yards of total offense in the first half (Logan had 191), got on the scoreboard on its opening series of the third quarter.
Aided by Courtland Duncan’s spectacular 28-yard catch of a Benson pass, the Cavs went 77 yards on 10 plays to pull within 12-7 after Benson scored on a 7-yard run and Jacob Coffland added the PAT kick with 6:35 left in the third quarter.
Adversity had arrived, and the Chiefs once again had to find a way to deal with it.
“We felt like if we could force them to put together long drives that was to our advantage,” Eddy said. “We did a great job tonight when we saw adversity. We didn’t run away from it. We stood up to it, we continued to stay focused, we continued to play hard, took care of each other, and that was the difference.
“We’ve talked a lot about the way winners behave vs. the way losers behave and tonight you saw what winners do,” he added. “They had some adversity. (The Cavs) had gotten momentum back in the second half and were ready to take control of this game, but our kids just stayed focused, they kept working, they kept being coachable on the sideline… and that’s how you win football games. I couldn’t be more proud of the players and the coaches. Everybody did a wonderful job tonight.”
Logan gave the ball up on downs at the Chillicothe on the ensuing series, but the Logan D — and with Benson leaving the game with an injury — forced the Cavs to punt the ball away.
With Spatar getting things started with first-down runs of 15 and 11 yards, the Chieftains drove 52 yards on 10 plays — all on the ground — and got a huge add-on touchdown when McCarty scored on another 4-yard run with 7:02 remaining to make it 18-7.
Chillicothe brought its third-string QB into the game, junior Trevor Lee, and he guided the Cavs from their own 43 to the Logan 8-yard line, with the two aforementioned Logan pass interference penalties helping the home team’s cause immensely.
But a crucial 10-yard chop block penalty, sandwiched between two incomplete passes, pushed the Cavaliers back to fourth-and-goal at the Logan 18-yard line.
Coffland came in to attempt a 35-yard field goal — which, if successful, would have made it a one-possession, 8-point game — but a high snap went over the holder’s outstretched arms. Coffland recovered and tried to run but was tackled at the Logan 20.
That basically brought the game to an end. It took the Chiefs six plays to run out the final 2:52, with Spatar twice going to a knee in victory formation.
No 0-for-the-season record for these Chiefs.
“The good news is — and not that I ever think about this — but at least I can’t be the first coach in school history to go 0-10, so let’s start with that!” Eddy said with a laugh and a huge grin. “But we still have a lot of quality opponents out there and there’s still a lot of football ahead of us. Next week (at Athens) we’re going to be challenged all over again.
“We’re going to take the weekend off, this being a Thursday night game, and let these guys go enjoy this and recuperate a little bit,” he continued, “but on Monday, when we come back, it’s got to be right back to work. It has to be a workman’s mentality every day. I believe this is going to give us a little bit of something moving forward, but it doesn’t change the amount of preparation and effort that has to go into every game. That won’t change.”
Needless to say, the Chieftains now enter the second half of their schedule with optimism and confidence.
“Now that we’ve experienced some success, hopefully that can carry over into our practices and into these next games,” Eddy said. “It’s not like this team hasn’t worked hard. They have been working hard even before I got here. These kids have worked hard and paid their dues and have done what’s been asked of them. They just haven’t been winning.”
They have now.
Logan 18, Chillicothe 7
Logan;0;12;0;6;18
Chillicothe;0;0;7;0;7
Scoring summary
L: Caden McCarty 4 run (pass failed), 11:55, 2Q
L: McCarty 1 run (kick failed), 5:55, 2Q
C: Christian Benson 7 run (Jacob Coffland kick), 6:35, 3Q
L: McCarty 4 run (run failed), 7:02, 4Q
Team Statistics;L;C
First Downs;20;9
Offensive Plays;61;41
Rushes-Yards;57-271;27-69
Passing Yards;14;72
Total Yards;285;141
Passes;3-4-0;8-14-0
Punts-Avg.;0-0;2-37.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-1
Penalties-Yards;3-31;5-45
Possession;28:03;19:57
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Logan: Caden McCarty 37-157 3 TD, Braeden Spatar 17-117, Jonny McClelland 1-1, team 2-(-4). Chillicothe: Christian Benson 9-68 1 TD, Hunter Thomas 8-14, Tylin Scales 2-11, Kamron Smith 1-0, Joel Barnes 1-0, Trevor Lee 3-(-2), team 3-(-22).
Passing — Logan: Braeden Spatar 3-4-0—14. Chillicothe: Christian Benson 4-6-0—48, Trevor Lee 4-8-0—24.
Receiving — Logan: Colton Ruff 1-11, Traten Poling 1-3, Colten Castle 1-0. Chillicothe: Logan Snowden 3-26, Kamron Smith 2-12, Courtland Duncan 1-28, Keyon Williams 1-12, Joel Barnes 1-(-6).
