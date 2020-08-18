High school football and soccer seasons are officially a go across the state of Ohio.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine officially approved contact sports, and all high school sports, for fall competition during his Tuesday press conference.
He will sign a new Ohio Department of Health order that will allow for soccer, football and field hockey to move forward with competitions against other schools.
"Our order will provide that all sports may go forward this fall," DeWine said. "That involves all contact and non-contact sports."
The Ohio High School Athletic Association has allowed fall sports practices since Aug. 1, but contact sports like football and soccer were still waiting approval to have school vs. school competition.
The week before the season is set to begin, schools now have that clearance to move forward with the season.
“The OHSAA is moving forward because we want kids to have an opportunity to participate, and the Governor’s Office is providing that opportunity and a chance,” said Bob Goldring, OHSAA Interim Executive Director. “So for that we are most appreciative. It’s important to remember that our student-athletes have been practicing and training with others for weeks and even months, and it has gone well. So, we believe they deserve the chance to move forward, and that the high school space is also different than the collegiate space.”
Schools that choose not to hold a contact sport in the fall will have the opportunity to do so in the spring.
Spectators at athletic events will also be limited to family or close friends of either the athlete, band members or cheerleaders. DeWine noted that each school will have discretion on how big that number is.
The high school football season is set to begin next week, with games on Friday, Aug. 28. Of note, Athens will travel to Alexander that night, with Trimble going to Nelsonville-York on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Athens lists its first boys and girls soccer games at Logan on Friday.
Alexander boys' soccer is set to host South Webster on Saturday, with its girls' soccer team playing at Westfall on Aug. 24.
Football teams are also permitted to hold a scrimmage, either on Friday or Saturday.
“I hope that the desire to have a season will inspire our young people, our athletes, our student-athletes, 24/7 to be as careful as they can,” said Governor DeWine during his press conference Tuesday. “I hope also that our coaches will use this an opportunity to focus on helping these young people understand what really is at stake. If they are going to be able to play, that they are going to have to do everything they can to keep COVID out of their team.”
Guidelines will be put in place for schools to follow during contests, with the OHSAA potentially issuing consequences for schools that violate these protocols.
There will also be limits to the number of players dressing for games — 60 for football, 22 in soccer and 15 in volleyball.
Marching bands will also only perform at home football contests.
Non-contact sports of golf, tennis, volleyball and cross country have already started their seasons with either scrimmages or contests.
The OHSAA canceled their 2020 winter state tournaments, and the entire 2020 spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.