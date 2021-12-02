ALBANY — Marlee Grinstead and the Alexander Spartans were back in the win column in a big way on Thursday.
Grinstead scored a career-high 38 points, leading Alexander to a 48-36 win over the River Valley Raiders inside the Alley at Alexander.
The Spartans are 2-2 overall after having a two-game losing streak end. They also start 1-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Grinstead outscored River Valley by herself. She went to the free throw line 25 times, cashing in on 22. She also added eight 2-point field goals for her 38 points.
Alexander played its second game without Kara Meeks due to injury.
The Raiders led 7-6 after one quarter and the game was tied at 15-15 going to halftime. Alexander's lead was still just 28-26 going to the fourth when Grinstead powered the Spartans to the win.
Grinstead scored 27 points in the second half. She had 18 of Alexander's 20 fourth-quarter points. She made 12 of her 15 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
Trinity Daniels, McKenna Moore, Emma Pennington, Ava Hoffer and Chloe Payne each scored two points for Alexander.
Brooklin Clonch led River Valley with nine points, while Carlee Manley and Lauren Twyman each had eight points.
The Spartans continue league play at Wellston on Monday.
