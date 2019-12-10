Alexander Spartans

Alexander's Marlee Grinstead goes in for a shot against Marietta in a game earlier this season. Grinstead scored 22 points in the Spartans' 64-33 win over River Valley on Monday. 

 Photo courtesy of Joy Mace

ALBANY — A big second quarter helped the Alexander Spartans continue their winning streak. 

Alexander outscored visiting River Valley by 14 points in the second quarter, leading to a 64-33 girls' basketball victory on Monday. 

The Spartans' fourth win in a row improves their record to 4-2 overall, and 2-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. 

Marlee Grinstead led the victors with 22 points, making 10 2-point field goals. 

She was one of five Spartans with at least eight points. Kara Meeks added 14 points, while Erin Scurlock had 10 points. Jadyn Mace and Taylor Meadows each scored eight points, while Chloe Payne had two points. 

Alexander led 11-6 after one quarter, then 32-13 by halftime. The lead was 48-22 going to the fourth quarter. 

River Valley falls to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the TVC-Ohio. Payton Crabtree led the Raiders with nine points, while Lorin Twyman and Sierra Sommerville each scored six points. 

