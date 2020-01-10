BIDWELL — Kara Meeks and Marlee Grinstead may be sophomores, but they have certainly emerged as go-to players for the Alexander Spartans.
Meeks and Grinstead combined to score 41 points, as Alexander won at River Valley, 60-39, on Thursday.
Alexander has won six games in a row, improving to 10-3 overall. The Spartans are 6-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division after beating the Raiders for the second time this season.
Grinstead led Alexander in scoring with 21 points, as she has 52 points in her last two games. She made 3 of 6 3-point attempts, and 8 of 10 free throw tries, adding nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Meeks scored 20 points, shooting 50 percent (8 of 16) from the field. Meeks also had nine rebounds.
Jadyn Mace also hit double figures with 11 points, shooting 5 of 8 from the field. She had six rebounds and three assists.
Taylor Meadows added six points, while Chloe Payne tallied two points.
Alexander led 17-8 after one quarter, and 30-16 at halftime. The led grew to 48-26 going to the final quarter.
The Spartans will return to action on Monday with a road trip to Logan to take on the Chieftains.
