The Alexander Spartans picked up a hard-fought win over McNicholas on Saturday, 61-56.
Marlee Grinstead and Kara Meeks both had big days for the Spartans.
Grinstead led all scorers with 28 points, while Meeks added 23 points.
Grinstead made a living at the free throw line, making 12 out of her 14 attempts. She also hit four 3-pointers and a pair of 2-point field goals.
Meeks also did well at the line, making 5 of 6 attempts. She also added nine 2-point field goals.
Olivia Ohms added seven points and Trinity Daniels three points in the Alexander win.
The Spartans (10-7) were down 16-9 after one quarter, but rallied back to lead 31-27 going to halftime. Alexander was ahead 41-40 going to the fourth, then won the final quarter 20-16.
Kaycie Badylak led McNicholas with 21 points, with Jordan Wheatley adding 17 points.
