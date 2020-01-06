ALBANY — Alexander sophomore guard Marlee Grinstead enjoyed a big night in a Spartans' victory.
Grinstead poured in 24 points to lead the Spartans to a 65-55 Saturday victory over Dawson-Bryant.
Grinstead made 7 of 17 shots from the field, adding 9 of 11 free throws. She had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Alexander is 8-3 after its fourth consecutive victory.
Jadyn Mace added 15 points in the win. She had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Kara Meeks followed with 14 points, making 4 of 8 field goals and 6 of 8 free throws. Her 13 rebounds gave her a double-double, as she also had three assists.
Taylor Meadows chipped in seven points and three steals. Erin Scurlock had four points and three rebounds, while Hope Richardson tallied a point.
Addi Dillow led the Hornets with 24 points. Kaleigh Murphy and Abbey Hicks each scored nine points, while Ellie Holmes added eight points.
Alexander led 18-14 after one quarter, and 35-23 at halftime. The lead was 50-37 going to the fourth quarter.
