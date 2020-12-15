ROCK SPRINGS — Apparently, it will take more than a three-week break to make Marlee Grinstead show any signs of rust.
The Alexander junior picked up where she left off, leading the Spartans to a 69-48 victory at Meigs High School on Monday.
Grinstead scored a game-high 26 points, marking her second consecutive 26-point effort.
Grinstead also scored that amount of points in Alexander's first game on Nov. 23, a 70-56 win at Marietta.
However, Alexander shut down extracurricular activities the day after that game, and has since had a pair of postponements as it tries to get back on the court.
The Spartans' return finally came at Meigs, as they improve to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Alexander led 16-8 after one quarter and 31-21 at halftime. The lead was down to 45-37 going to the fourth quarter.
Alexander won the final quarter 24-11 to pull away. Grinstead scored 10 points in the fourth to help put the game away.
Grinstead was 4 of 7 from 2-point range, 2 of 4 from 3-point land and 12 of 14 from the line for her 26 points. She added 10 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and four steals.
Kara Meeks had 12 points and seven steals for Alexander, while Brooke Casto tallied 11 points. Jadyn Mace had eight points and seven rebounds, with Erin Scurlock scoring seven points. Emma Brooks scored three points, with Amora Albano tallying two points.
Lisle led Meigs (2-2, 1-2 TVC-Ohio) with 18 points, while Mallory Hawley tallied 12 points. Mahr had eight points, with Wright and Durst each scoring four points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.