GLOUSTER — Trimble coach Howie Caldwell said that Blake Guffey's work ethic is second to none.
"He works so hard with everything that he does," Caldwell said. "He's always the first one here. He's always shooting. If there is something that he's not doing very well, he works very, very hard on it."
That hard work will allow Guffey to graduate as the program's all-time leading scorer.
Guffey put his name at the top of the list for boys' basketball players to put on the Trimble uniform during Tuesday's 60-25 victory over South Gallia inside William White Gymnasium.
Guffey passed Brady Trace for the top spot on Trimble's scoring list on a drive to the basket in the first quarter.
Trace, one of Guffey's football coaches in the fall, played for the Tomcats in the late 1990s and scored 1,612 points.
He was on hand to present Guffey with a game ball after he set the scoring mark with 2:04 left in the opening quarter.
"It's crazy," Guffey said. "Brady was an amazing ball player from what I've heard. He's showed me a few of his tapes playing football, but it's just crazy to pass him. I can rub it into him a little bit now."
Guffey scored 23 points on the night, putting his career total at 1,630. A four-year starter, Guffey has been a key part of a Tomcat program that will try for a third-straight district championship.
"He's a tremendous role model for our young kids," Caldwell said. "Someone they can honestly look up to. But not only is Blake like that, the rest of these kids are the very same way."
Guffey was 10 of 16 from the field, adding four rebounds and three steals. He'll go down as the program's all-time leading scorer, but his impact on the game is measured in more than just points.
"I just want to go out there and play the best that I possibly can," he said. "If I can't score that night, I'd like to get as many assists as possible and just try and help the team win as much as I can each night."
The Tomcats continued their perfect start, improving to 15-0 overall and 9-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division after their second win of the season over the Rebels (7-8, 4-5 TVC-Hocking).
Guffey scored 21 points in the first half to help Trimble gain a commanding lead.
The Tomcats led 10-4 after Guffey broke Trace's scoring mark, eventually going ahead 27-7 in the second quarter after Austin Wisor assisted on another Guffey basket.
"I think tonight we came out ready to play," Caldwell said. "We had struggled just a little bit, struggled down at Eastern. Didn't get off to a good start at all. Nelsonville-York, we only outscored them in the second quarter 19-17. Tonight, we wanted to go out and prove that, hey we're still pretty good."
The Tomcats definitely drove that message home against the Rebels, leading 36-13 at halftime and 53-14 going to the fourth quarter.
"I looked up (at the scoreboard) going into the fourth quarter and they only had 13 points," Guffey said. "It's no surprise for how much defense we do in practice. We do more defense than offense."
The Rebels had more turnovers (18) than shot attempts (17) through three quarters. They finished the game 8 of 27 from the field with 19 turnovers.
"I thought our defense tonight was just lights out," Caldwell said. "We were very, very quick tonight."
South Gallia played without leading scorer Brayden Hammond, who was out with an injury. The Tomcats expected to see him in the lineup, according to Caldwell, but his absence didn't change their defensive game plan.
"We want to do what we want to do," he said. "If we do what we do, we're going to be fine."
Tyler Weber and Wisor were both in double figures for Trimble. Weber had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Wisor had 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Tucker Dixon added four points, four assists four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Guffey will have the opportunity to continue to add to his career point total this weekend. The Tomcats host Southern on Friday and Alexander on Saturday.
Postponements caused the Tomcats to go 17 days between games in January, but Tuesday's win was their fourth in the last seven days. Guffey said they have their legs back after the long break and are ready to tackle the rest of the season.
"I think we're back into game shape now and it's really fun to see what we'll do," he said. "We just come out of every game like we're 0-0 and we just want to beat every team as bad as we possibly can."
Trimble 60, South Gallia 25
South Gallia;6;7;1;11;—;25
Trimble;17;19;17;7;—;60
SOUTH GALLIA 25 (7-8, 4-5 TVC-Hocking)
Noah Creemens 2 2-2 6, Brycen Stanely 0 0-0 0, Tanner Boothe 2 2-3 6, Tristen Saber 0 0-0 0, Ean Combs 1 3-4 5, Blaik Saunders 1 0-0 2, Gabe Frazee 1 0-0 2, Tanner Sanders 0 0-0 0, Briar Williams 1 0-0 2, Jahvin Davis 0 0-0 0, James Sheets 0 0-0 0, Kyeler Rossiter 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 8 7-9 25; 3-point field goals: 2 (Creemens 2)
TRIMBLE 60 (15-0, 9-0 TVC-Hocking)
Tucker Dixon 2 0-0 4, Blake Guffey 10 3-6 23, Tyler Weber 5 0-0 13, Austin Wisor 5 0-0 11, Bryce Downs 0 1-2 1, William Freeborn 1 0-0 3, Cole Wright 0 1-2 1, Clarence Jones 0 0-0 0, Brandon Burdette 0 0-0 0, Michael Clark 0 1-2 1, Levi Weber 0 0-0 0, Kaden Kempton 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 24 6-12 60; 3-point field goals: 6 (Tyler Weber 3, Wisor, Freeborn, Kempton 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — South Gallia 8-27 (.296), 3-point field goals 2-15 (.133), Trimble 24-47 (.511), 3-point field goals 6-12 (.500); Free throws — South Gallia 7-9 (.778), Trimble 6-12 (.500); Rebounds — South Gallia 14 (Combs 4), Trimble 32 (Dixon, Guffey, Tyler Weber, Wisor, Wright 4 apiece); Assists — South Gallia 8 (Saber 4), Trimble 17 (Dixon, Wisor 4 apiece); Blocks — South Gallia 3 (Saber 3), Trimble 1 (Dixon 1); Turnovers — South Gallia 19, Trimble 9; Steals — South Gallia 5, Trimble 12 (Guffey, Wisor 3 apiece); Team fouls — South Gallia 9, Trimble 10; JV game — Trimble 45, South Gallia 41.
