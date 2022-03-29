COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Division IV boys basketball All-Ohio team was announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Trimble senior Blake Guffey earned first-team honors in Division IV. He averaged 23.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, helping Trimble go 21-2.
Guffey is the boys' all-time leading scorer at Trimble High School with 1,824 points.
Federal Hocking's Lane Smith was special mention all-Ohio, while his teammate Tariq Cottrill was honorable mention.
Trimble's Austin Wisor and Tyler Weber were also honorable mention all-Ohio.
2022 Division IV Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
First Team
Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-5, sr., 21.0 (points per game); Parker Davidson, Bradford, 6-3, jr., 28.6; Jacob Pleiman, Botkins, 6-6, sr., 18.2; Josiah Harris, Richmond Heights, 6-7, sr., 19.7; London Maiden, Richmond Heights, 6-7, sr., 14.3; BK Kwasniak, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-1, sr., 14.2; Bede Lori, Caldwell, 6-3, jr., 28.3; Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-7, sr., 20.5; Jalen Wenger, Dalton, 6-4, sr., 26.2; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, Sr., 23.0.
Second Team
Tyler Galluch, Springfield Catholic Central, 6-3, jr., 17.3; Michael Minor, Malvern, 6-6, sr., 17.9; Shane Knepp, East Knox, 5-11, sr., 18.2; Mason Brandt, Leipsic, 6-4, sr., 28.6; Jerry Easter II, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-5, fr., 25.0; Jake Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 6-1, sr., 19.4; Isaac Roeder, Monroeville, 6-2, sr., 20.3; Jonathan Bertovich, Heartland, 5-10, sr., 25.4; Vinny Sharp, Vienna Mathews, 5-9, sr., 20.2; Levi Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-4, jr., 26.4.
Third Team
Jayden Bradshaw, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-3, sr., 17.3; Kyle Zygmunt, Independence, 6-1, Sr., 21-4; Ted DeMarco, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 6-0, Sr., 22.6; DeErrick Barber, Richmond Heights, 5-11, Fr., 8.9; Korey Beckett, Shadyside, 6-1, sr., 19.1; Cole Canter, Newark Catholic, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Colin Nutter, Old Fort, 6-7, sr., 21.6; Jerome Kloepfer, Vanlue, 6-2, jr., 26.1; Landon Newland, Mt. Victory Ridgemont, 6-2, sr., 24.5; Cale Rammel, Fort Recovery, 6-6, jr., 17.3; Julius Kimbrough, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-4, so., 14.3; Kolten Miller, Latham Western, 6-2, sr., 14.7; Grady Jackson, New Boston, 6-0, sr., 23.7.
Player of the Year: Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village
Coach of the Year: Jon Otterbacher, Tiffin Calvert
Special Mention
William Miller, Ottoville, 6-1, sr., 20.3; Nevin Robson, Dola Hardin Northern, 6-3, sr., 24.2; AJ Hess, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-6, jr., 18.7; Brayden Knight, Cridersville Perry, 5-10, sr., 17.3; Jakob Trevino, Defiance Ayersville, 6-0, sr., 17.4; Drew Gallehue, Edon, 6-3, sr., 13.8; Jack Knapke, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, so., 11.5; Josh Henline, Spencerville, 6-1, jr.; Aidan McGough, Gibsonburg, 6-6, sr., 17.3; Amarr Davis, Mansfield Christian, 5-10, so., 22.0; Zach Hayes, Pioneer North Central, 6-2, sr., 19.3; Logan Toms, Lucas, 6-1, so., 15.1; Garrett Spaun, Tiffin Calvert, 6-1, sr., 16.8; Jaiden Howard-Guerra, Elyria Open Door, 6-0, So., 20.4; Quinn Kwasniak, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-1, Fr., 24.0; Carson Crozier Felicity-Franklin, 6-3, sr., 17.4; Zander Sabin, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-9, jr. 22.7; Tanner Bills, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-0, sr., 21.8; Landon Potopsky, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-3, sr., 19.9; Shane Keenan, Toronto, 6-8, sr., 19.1; Malachi Rose-Burton, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 6-1, sr.,15.0; Brody Lollathin, Hannibal River, 6-0, jr., 12.0; Braylon Wenger, Dalton, 6-4, jr., 19.2; Mason Williams, Mogadore, 6-4, jr., 14.6; Jaden Rishel, Warren Kennedy, 6-3, so., 16.0; Mikey Burbach, Bristolville Bristol, 6-4, so., 18.8; Anthony Lucente, Lowellville, 6-3, jr., 16.3; Jack Lendak, Badger, 6-0, sr., 24.5; Ethan Bower, Hartville Lake Center Christian, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley, 6-3, so., 14.5; Holden Dailey, Waterford, 6-0, sr., 15.4; Brayden Hammond, South Gallia, 6-6, sr., 21.6; Lane Smith, Federal Hocking, 6-2, sr., 10.4; Bradley Ashbaugh, Whiteoak, 6-0, sr., 22.6; Reese Teeters, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-1, sr., 13.6; Johnathan Strickland, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, sr., 15.8; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, 6-0, sr., 17.0; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Isaiah Scott, Manchester, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Danny Claypool, Grandview, 5-8, jr., 11.8; Micah Fisher, Tree of Life, 6-2, jr., 14.3; Landon Vanderwarker, Northside Christian, 6-7, fr., 18.5; Joe Benvie, Granville Christian, 6-3, sr., 20.9; Braydan Taylor, Grove City Christian, 6-2, jr., 17.2.
Honorable Mention
Bert Jones, Windham, 6-4, sr., 15.2; Donovan Pawlowski, Brookfield, 6-0, jr., 19.2; Kyrie Gaut, Dalton, 6-1, jr., 12.0; Jason Brewer, Wellsville, 6-0, jr., 18.0; Trevor Siefke, Lisbon David Anderson, 6-0, so., 19.8; Mason Murphy, Mogadore, 6-3, sr., 11.7; Michael Condoleon, Warren Kennedy, 5-11, so., 15.0; Michael Porter, McDonald, 5-11, sr., 18.0; Nick Church, Bristol, 6-2, sr., 15.4; Dom Greenwood, Vienna Mathews, 5-9, sr., 14.8; Vinny Ballone, Lowellville, 6-5, jr., 15.6; Deshaun Leishman, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-11, jr., 11.4; Levi Best, Symmes Valley, 6-1, sr., 10.0; Jarrett Armstrong, Waterford, 6-0, so., 17.8; Lincoln Rose, Racine Southern, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Tyler Weber, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, sr., 11.5; Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, sr., 11.1; Tariq Cottrill, Federal Hocking, 5-7, so., 13.0; Dax Estep, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-5, jr., 15.4; Cordell Grubb, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-1, sr., 14.6; Alan McCoy, Peebles, 6-5, sr., 16.1; Tytis Cannon, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-1, jr., 14.7; Noah Whitt, Latham Western, 6-0, sr., 13.4; Jermaine Powell, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-0, sr., 11.9; Eli Roberts, South Webster, 6-5, fr., 13.0; Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, so., 15.0; Ried Jury, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-0, sr., 14.3; Jabari Covington, Cincinnati College Prepatory Academy, 5-11, so., 24.0; Wilson Suggs, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-1, jr., 13.0; Braiden Bennington, Ripley, 5-10, sr., 13.6; DeAndre Cowen, Yellow Springs, 6-5, sr., 21.5; Carter Pleiman, Botkins, 6-5, jr., 9.0; Garrett Taulbee, Felicity-Franklin, 6-3, sr., 11.0; Connor Beck, Delaware Christian, 6-3, sr., 16.3; Brandon Buchanan, Newark Catholic, 6-3, sr., 11.6; Trey Holliman, Grandview, 5-9, jr., 13.5; Trey Johnston, Millersport, 5-10, jr., 17.4; Aiden Leslie, Grandview, 6-0, sr., 11.1; Josh Onabanjo, Liberty Christian, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Caleb Ransom, Grove City Christian, 6-0, so., 13.5; Sam Honkala, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, sr., 6-3, 23.0; Jaiden Cox-Holloway, Richmond Heights, 6-5, sr., 11.7; Alex Semenov, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 6-2, sr., 14.5; Dominic Belko, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-9, sr., 13.8; Dorian Jones, Richmond Heights, 6-4, fr., 11.4; D.J. Niles, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-6, jr., 13.8; Weston Hartman, Zanesville Rosecrans, 6-2, jr., 16.8; Grady Labishak, Zanesville Rosecrans, 5-10, so., 16.1; Jordan Cherry, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 6-2, jr., 13.0; Sammy Detweiler, Berlin Hiland, 6-0, so., 11.6; Kabel Isaly, Hannibal River, 5-9, so., 11.0; Bryce Amos, Shadyside, 6-3, sr., 11.3; Mat Kowalsky, Caldwell, 6-4, sr., 7.8.
