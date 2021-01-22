GLOUSTER — Trimble junior Blake Guffey said the Tomcats were focused in the locker room before their showdown with Federal Hocking.
"There wasn't any talking," he said. "We were quiet. We were getting ready for the game. We were talking about our game plan to ourselves. We knew we had to have energy and match their energy."
The Tomcats came out ready to play, leading to a career milestone for Guffey in the process.
Trimble took the lead in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division race with a 74-55 victory over the Lancers on Thursday inside William White Gymnasium.
Guffey led the way with 24 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career.
Guffey entered the game needing 14 points, and hit that mark by halftime.
Trimble coach Howie Caldwell remarked after the game that Guffey is the first player under his coaching to hit 1,000 career points before his senior season, and Guffey still has half of his junior year remaining.
"The way his attitude was tonight, he was a man on a mission," Caldwell said. "And not only him, I thought the whole entire team was the same way. Very, very focused and wanted to come out and get it."
Guffey finished the game making 10 of 18 shots from the field to go with nine rebounds and five assists.
He took pictures with family, friends and coaches afterwards. A starter and double-digit scorer since his freshman season, Guffey becomes Trimble's third player in the last four seasons to accomplish the feat. He joins Randy Hixson (2018) and Brayden Weber (2020) in the 1,000-point club.
"It's just fun to have all my teammates out here with me, and teammates in the past that helped me," Guffey said. "It's a big award granted, but it doesn't really mean much to me. I'd rather have the wins instead of this. It's nice, but I like the win."
Fitting then that Guffey's accomplishment happened in Trimble's most important victory of the season. The Tomcats (9-2 overall) improved to 6-0 in the TVC-Hocking, also avenging a late-season loss a year ago to Federal Hocking that secured the TVC-Hocking title for the Lancers.
It was Federal Hocking's first game since Jan. 9, as the Lancers (5-2, 2-1 TVC-Hocking) were quarantined for the second time this season.
Federal Hocking returned to the practice court on Wednesday before making the trip to Glouster. The Lancers then fell behind 21-7 after a quarter and were forced to play from behind the rest of the night.
"It's a huge challenge," Federal Hocking coach Jonathan Thompson said of the circumstances. "Trimble's on top for a reason. They're good. They play aggressive. They're physical. They do exactly as they're supposed to do. Having one day to prepare for that caliber of team is very difficult, damn-near impossible. I'm not making excuses. They beat us in every aspect of the game. Hats off to them, but it definitely does make it difficult."
Trimble scored the first seven points of the game and never lost the advantage. The Tomcats used a 17-1 run to lead 26-7 after a Guffey 3-pointer.
"I think it was the first time this year that we came out and played not only well offensively, but played well defensively," Caldwell said. "We were very focused, did things that we wanted to do."
Guffey hit his milestone with 4:07 remaining in the first half, a transition layup off a feed from Tyler Weber that gave Trimble a 30-10 advantage.
Guffey received a bear hug from Caldwell before being greeted by the rest of his teammates.
Caldwell said Guffey's teammates were as happy as he was to see him accomplish the feat.
"The game was over and so forth, we had a Gatorade jug in there and all the guys doused him with ice," Caldwell said. "They knew it was important to Blake and it was important to them also."
The Tomcats shot 50 percent from the field in the first half — 16 of 32 — then added to the lead to start the third. Consecutive baskets by Weber allowed Trimble to go ahead of Federal Hocking 40-16.
The Lancers made their push from there, beginning with Hunter Smith running off eight straight points. It began a 17-2 run that allowed Federal Hocking to trail just 42-33 with 3:41 left in the third.
"We knew we had to pressure them," Thompson said. "Just get after it, is what we told them in the locker room, because we dug ourselves a hole."
The Lancers would cut the deficit to nine points on five different occasions, the final time coming at 54-45 with 4:39 remaining.
Trimble always had an answer to slow down the momentum, whether it was a defensive stop or a key basket.
Bryce Downs had consecutive field goals, followed by another Guffey basket to give Trimble a commanding 66-50 edge with 2:23 remaining.
"Poise and character and we hit some shots down at the end," Caldwell said.
Downs had a huge night for Trimble with 20 points on 9 of 12 shooting, adding six rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. His physical presence in the post made a difference on both ends of the court against the Lancers' length.
"Bryce's game was huge," Guffey said. "I don't think we could have won this game without Bryce's performance. That was the best performance I've seen in a while. He deserves a lot of credit for that game right there."
The Tomcats had 23 assists on 32 field goals. Tucker Dixon had six points, six assists and five rebounds. Weber had eight points, four steals and five assists. Austin Wisor had 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Clarence Jones came off the bench to add six points.
"It was just a very pleasing win," Caldwell said. "I thought it was a team win."
Smith led the Lancers with 21 points and three steals, while Nathaniel Massie had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Elijah Lucas had eight points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots.
The Lancers also had Collin Jarvis and Tyler Rogers on the court for the first time this season. Both suffered injuries in the fall, and both came off the bench against Trimble.
Each player scored two points, and will certainly see more expanded roles as they continue their comebacks.
"I think over time, getting them more reps, we can make progress with them," Thompson said. "It's definitely nice having them back on the floor."
The two teams are scheduled to play again on Feb. 12 at Federal Hocking. In the meantime, each side has plenty of games to get through before the rematch.
However, after Thursday's first meeting, it's the Tomcats who made the first strike in their quest to reclaim the TVC-Hocking crown.
"We had a sour taste in our mouth, especially me, last year when they beat us at their place, taking the TVC title," Guffey said. "So we knew this was going to be the biggest game. We've been preparing for the longest time."
Trimble 74, Federal Hocking 55
Federal Hocking;7;9;21;18;—;55
Trimble;21;15;12;26;—;74
FEDERAL HOCKING 55 (5-2, 2-1 TVC-Hocking)
Tariq Cottrill 2 0-0 4, Hunter Smith 8 4-8 21, Wes Carpenter 1 1-2 3, Nathaniel Massie 6 0-0 15, Elijah Lucas 3 2-6 8, Lane Smith 0 0-0 0, Collin Jarvis 1 0-0 2, Andrew Airhart 0 0-0 0, Tyler Rogers 1 0-0 2, Mitchell Roush 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 7-16 55; 3-point field goals: 4 (Massie 3, Smith 1)
TRIMBLE 74 (9-2, 6-0 TVC-Hocking)
Tucker Dixon 3 0-0 6, Blake Guffey 10 2-2 24, Tyler Weber 4 0-0 8, Austin Wisor 3 2-2 10, Bryce Downs 9 2-2 20, William Freeborn 0 0-0 0, Clarence Jones 3 0-0 6, Brandon Burdette 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 32 6-6 74; 3-point field goals: 4 (Guffey, Wisor 2 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Federal Hocking 22-63 (.349), 3-point field goals 4-22 (.182); Trimble 32-60 (.533), 3-point field goals 4-17 (.235); Free throws — Federal Hocking 7-16 (.438), Trimble 6-6 (1.000); Rebounds — Federal Hocking 36 (Lucas 11), Trimble 39 (Guffey, Wisor 9 apiece); Assists — Federal hocking 10 (Cottrill, Lucas 3 apiece), Trimble 23 (Dixon 6); Blocks — Federal Hocking 3 (Massie 2), Trimble 4 (Downs 3); Turnovers — Federal Hocking 21, Trimble 18; Steals — Federal Hocking 12 (Lucas 4), Trimble 7 (Weber 4); Team fouls — Federal Hocking 15, Trimble 15; JV game — Trimble 47, Federal Hocking 38.
