WATERFORD — The Trimble Tomcats are peaking at the right time.
The Tomcats won their third game in a row, upsetting one of the top teams in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division on Friday.
Trimble traveled to Waterford and earned a 9-4 victory.
The win avenges a 13-0 loss to the Wildcats in Glouster on April 14.
The Tomcats are 7-12 overall and 4-7 in the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble trailed 2-1 before scoring five runs in the top of the fifth inning to lead 6-2.
The Wildcats answered with two in the bottom of the fifth, but the Tomcats put the game away thanks to a three-run top of the sixth.
Blake Guffey led the way for the Tomcats. He blasted a three-run home run, going 2 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs.
Guffey was also the winning pitcher after going six innings. He allowed four runs — two earned — on just four hits. He walked four and struck out two.
Cole Wright pitched a scoreless seventh inning, working around two hits and a walk.
Tabor Lackey was also 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Max Frank was 3 for 4 with three singles and an RBI.
Bryce Downs had two hits and a run, while Wright had two hits and two runs.
Austin Wisor had a single and a run, Will Sharp hit a single while Todd Fouts drew a walk and scored a run.
Waterford 10, Trimble 0 (softball)
WATERFORD — The Waterford Wildcats built an early lead in a 10-0 win over Trimble on Friday.
The Wildcats scored once in the first and four times in the second to go ahead 5-0. They added a run in the fifth and four more in the sixth to end the game.
Trimble (4-14, 3-9 TVC-Hocking) had four hits, with three being doubles. Adelynn Stevens, Briana Orsborne and Bama Martin all hit two-baggers while Emily Young hit a single. Stevens also drew a walk.
Martin pitched 5 2-3 innings in the game, as five of Waterford's 10 runs were unearned.
Kryssa Hayes pitched a complete game shutout for Waterford, striking out three. The Wildcats played error-free defense.
Lilly Franchino had two hits and two RBIs for Waterford, which improves to 16-5 overall and 7-2 in the TVC-Hocking.
