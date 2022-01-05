RACINE — Trimble put on a show offensively, rolling to another victory.
The Tomcats won at Southern High School on Tuesday, 82-70, to improve to 10-0 on the season.
Trimble, at 5-0, continues to lead the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. The defending league champion Tomcats extended their TVC-Hocking winning streak to 21 games.
The Tomcats had four players in double figures against Southern, led by Blake Guffey.
The senior scored a season-high 29 points on 11 of 19 shooting. He had nine rebounds, five steals and four assists in an all-around dominant game.
Bryce Downs appears to be back to full strength as well. The senior played in his third game since returning from injury, scoring 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting. He added seven rebounds.
Tyler Weber tallied 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting with seven steals, four rebounds and two assists. Austin Wisor also had 11 points and five assists.
The Tomcats were 30 of 57 from the field with 17 assists and 14 turnovers. Tucker Dixon had seven points and five assists. William Freeborn added five points.
Cade Anderson led Southern with 24 points, making 6 of his 9 3-point attempts. Aiden Hill added 13 points, while Cruz Brinager added 10 points and three assists. Lincoln Rose and Tanner Lisle each scored seven points.
The Tornadoes were able to put plenty of points on the board, but couldn't keep pace. Trimble led 26-18 after one quarter and 44-34 at halftime. The Tomcats pushed ahead 64-48 going to the fourth quarter.
