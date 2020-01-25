BELPRE — Blake Guffey poured in the points, as the Trimble Tomcats kept pace in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Guffey led all scorers with 36 points, leading Trimble to a 64-42 victory at Belpre High School on Friday.
Guffey made 14 of 24 shots from the field, also collecting 10 rebounds for a double-double. He added four steals and an assist.
Trimble improves to 13-2 with the win, including 9-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
The Tomcats kept pace with Federal Hocking, a 70-45 winner at Miller on Friday. Federal Hocking is 10-1 in the TVC-Hocking, and a half-game ahead in the league standings.
Guffey was essentially a one-man wrecking crew, as Trimble slowly pulled away from the Golden Eagles.
Trimble led 13-8 after one quarter, and 28-22 at halftime. The lead grew to 48-32 going to the fourth quarter.
Tyler Weber followed with nine points and four rebounds for Trimble. Brayden Weber scored six points to go with three steals. Austin Wisor also scored six points in the win. Kyle Kennedy tallied three points, while Cameron Kittle had two points, eight assists, eight rebounds and two steals. Sawyer Koons also had two points, two rebounds and two steals.
Belpre falls to 9-6 overall, and 7-4 in the TVC-Hocking. Makiah Merritt had 14 points and five steals. Connor Baker added 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
