COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division IV boys basketball All-Ohio teams was announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Trimble junior Blake Guffey was selected to the second team, while Federal Hocking senior Hunter Smith is a third-team selection.
Trimble junior Austin Wisor and Federal Hocking senior Nathaniel Massie were honorable mention all-Ohio.
2021 Division IV Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood
Coaches of the Year: Quentin Rogers, Richmond Heights; Josh Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village
First Team
Kalen Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-8, sr., 19.3; Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove, 6-4, sr., 15.8; Johnny Browning, Malvern, 6-5, sr., 14.8; Christian Duniver, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-0, sr., 20.1; Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-6, jr., 23; Aidan Reichert, Jackson Center, 6-5, sr., 19.1; Chris Peoples, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-4, sr., 19.8; Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood, 6-5, Sr., 21.4; Jalen Wenger, Dalton, 6-3, jr., 22.1; Cam Hollobaugh, Warren JFK, 6-1, sr., 25.0.
Second Team
Josh Thorbahn, Ottoville, 6-5, sr., 20.9; Bede Lori, Caldwell, 6-4, so., 22.2; Trent Koning, Cedarville, 6-2, sr., 18.8; Jacob Pleiman, Botkins, 6-6, jr., 16; Gi’Marrion Jones, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 6-4, sr., 21.4; Jamail Spivey Jr., Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-1, jr., 27.0; Josiah Harris, Richmond Heights, 6-7, jr., 18.0; Gavin Dobbins, Elyria Open Door, 6-3, sr., 27.7; Brock Unger, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 6-4, sr., 18.8; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, Jr., 21.9; Jake Portolese, McDonald, 6-5, sr., 21.
Third Team
Nick Winslow, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-2, sr., 21.6; Cole McWhinnie, Toledo Christian, 6-1, sr., 19.5; Dylan Hughes, Rockford Parkway, 6-4, sr., 23.4; Will Schlabach, Berlin Hiland, 5-10, sr., 17.4; Deanza Duncan, Hamilton New Miami, 5-8, sr., 20.4; Jonathan Riddle, Xenia Legacy Christian, sr., 19.3; Tre Munson, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 6-3, sr., 21.4; Jamarr Talbert Jr., Richmond Heights, 6-3, sr., 14.9; Mason Purvis, Millersport, 5-10, sr., 22.8; Hunter Smith, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-11, Sr., 18.7; Tanner Voiers, New Boston Glenwood, 6-1, Sr., 19.2.
Special Mention
Levi Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-2, So., 23.0; J.C. Damron, Ironton St. Joseph, 6-3, Sr., 17.0; Luke Leith, Symmes Valley, 6-4, Sr., 17.9; Oakley Burba, Peebles, 6-3, Sr., 17.8; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, 6-0, Jr., 17.0; Nick Swartz, Rittman, sr., 6-1, 18.4; Nick Church, Bristolville Bristol, 6-2, jr., 17.7; Zach Wartley, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-2, sr., 17.5; David Lamoreaux, Greenwich South Central, 6-4, sr., 17.3; Ethan Sauder, Lucas, 5-10, sr., 15.3; Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-7, jr., 17.7; Colin Nutter, Old Fort, 6-7, jr., 19.5; Austin Tusing, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-11, sr., 16.0; Justin Nixon, Minster, 6-5, sr., 15.4; Cayden Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-6, so., 16.1; Luke Erhart, Kalida, 6-5, sr., 16.1; Reece Busse, New Bremen, 6-4, jr., 13.1; Korey Beckett, Shadyside, 5-10, jr., 15.1; Tayshaun Curtis, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-11, sr., 17.7; Thomas Spohn, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-10, sr., 15.2; Charles Miller, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-10, sr., 19.5; Kyle Zygmunt, Independence, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Preist Ryan, Richmond Heights, 6-6, jr., 14.9; Joe Benvie, Granville Christian, 6-3, jr., 22.2; Trey Brininger, Cardington, 6-4, sr., 18.5; Josh Burke, Fisher Catholic, 6-5, sr., 18.6; Cole Canter, Newark Catholic, 6-3, jr., 15.6; Darius Ogburn, Patriot Prep, 6-4, sr., 15.0.
Honorable Mention
Michael Minor, Malvern, 6-5, jr., 16.9; Derk Hutchison, Malvern, 6-0, sr., 16.1; Max McVicker, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-4, sr., 12.4; Jett Lori, Caldwell, 6-0, jr., 16.5; Ryan Miller, Berlin Hiland, 6-2, sr. 10.2; Zander Sabin, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, so., 18.5; Ty Long, Hannibal River, 6-2, so., 13.5; Auston Hogue, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5 -11, sr., 12.4; Brayden Hammond, Crown City South Gallia, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Jaxxin Mabe, Crown City South Gallia, 6-5, sr., 17.9; Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, jr., 13.7; Nathaniel Massie, Stewart Federal Hocking, 6-1, sr., 14.2; Jimmy Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joseph, 6-1, sr., 10.0; Dawson Mills, Peebles, 6-5, sr., 12.2; Landon Barnett, Mowrystown Whiteoak, 5-11, so., 15.5; Bradley Ashbaugh, Mowrystown Whiteoak, 6-0, jr., 14.8; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley, 6-0, so., 12.5; Johnathan Strickland, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-2, jr., 17.2; Ethan Huffman, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay, 6-3, sr., 17.5; De’Von Jones, New Boston Glenwood, 6-1, sr., 14.7; Isaiah Ramey, Cedarville, 6-5, sr., 16.1; Cody Germann, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, 6-1, sr., 14.1 ppg; Carson Crozier, Felicity-Franklin, 6-3, jr., 20; Caeleb Meyer, Fort Loramie, 6-2, sr.; 12.7; Jordan Robinette, Hamilton, New Miami, 5-10, sr., 13.8; Tre Munson, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 6-3, sr., 21.4; Chandler Peters, Pleasant Hill Newton, 5-9, jr., 19.4; Alex Bronder, Fisher Catholic, 6-0, sr., 12.9; Micah Fisher, Tree of Life, 6-1, so., 13.8; Aiden Leslie, Grandview, 6-0, jr., 12.5; Weston Melick, East Knox, 6-1, sr., 13.3; Caleb Ransom, Grove City Christian, 6-0, fr.,14.1; Connor Slabaugh, Shekinah Christian, 6-3, sr., 17.7; Nathan Stewart, Delaware Christian, 5-7, sr.; 18.1.; Sam Honkala, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-2, jr., 17.2; Juan Sergio, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 6-6, sr., 17.3; Jaiden Cox-Holloway, Richmond Heights, 6-5, jr., 13.9; Jaiden Howard-Guerrera, Elyria Open Door, 6-0, fr., 13.9; Reilly Tyna, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-5, sr., 7.4; Max Rolnick, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 6-2, jr., 17.7; D.J. Niles, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-5, so., 10.4; Jake Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 6-1, jr., 22.0; Joey Bonham, Value, 6-3, sr., 20.0; Cade Crawford, Carey, 6-0, sr., 12.9; Drew Gallehue, Edon, 6-3, jr., 15.0; Nick Seifert, Tiffin Calvert, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Tayt Birnesser, Columbus Grove, 6-3, sr., 15.5; Brayden Knight, Lima Perry, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Alex Eyink, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-1, sr., 12.8; Blake Michael, Fremont St. Joseph, 6-3, jr., 18.3.
