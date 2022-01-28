TUPPERS PLAINS — The Trimble Tomcats had a slow start to Friday's Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game, but it didn't stop their perfect start.
Trimble won at Eastern High School, 57-29, to improve to 13-0 overall. The Tomcats are also 8-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
Eastern led 8-4 after one quarter, but Trimble turned that into a 26-16 halftime lead. The Tomcats' advantage grew to 44-23 going to the fourth.
Blake Guffey matched Eastern's point total by himself. The Trimble senior had 29 points on 13 of 20 shooting. He had 12 rebounds, six assists, four steals and four blocks in a stat-stuffing night.
Austin Wisor had nine points, four steals and three assists in the win. Tyler Weber had eight points, three steals and two assists, while Bryce Downs had seven points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Tucker Dixon had one point and two assists with Clarence Jones scoring a point.
Jace Bullington led Eastern with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
