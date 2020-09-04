TUPPERS PLAINS — The Trimble Tomcats were tested like they haven’t been for a few years inside the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
At the end of the day, it was the Tomcats though who earned another impressive road victory.
Trimble won its TVC-Hocking opener on Friday, escaping Meigs County with a 10-7 win at Eastern High School’s East Shade River Stadium.
The Tomcats are now 2-0 overall, and 1-0 in league play after close wins at Nelsonville-York and Eastern.
The Eagles brought back the bulk of their roster after going 8-3 and making the playoffs last year, and proved to be a tough out for the Tomcats.
However, Eastern falls to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in league play after losing to Trimble for the 21st consecutive meeting.
Blake Guffey booted a 22-yard field goal with 6:03 remaining for the winning points.
Guffey had made a game-saving defensive play before the kick.
Eastern’s Conner Ridenour recovered a Trimble fumble at the Eastern 19-yard line with 8:05 left, ending a Tomcat drive in a 7-7 game.
The Eagles’ momentum ended quickly. On the next play, Guffey took the football away from Steve Fitzgerald for a turnover, returning the football eight yards.
The Tomcats went three-and-out from there, but Guffey’s field goal gave them a 10-7 lead.
The Eagles came up just short of extending their final drive. On fourth-and-19, Ridenour completed a pass to Blake Newland for 18 yards. The Eagles had moved the ball to Trimble’s 17-yard line, but came up a yard short of the first down with 45 seconds remaining.
The Tomcats ran the clock out from there, winning their 17th regular season game in a row. Trimble has also won 22 consecutive TVC-Hocking games.
Eastern struck first, leading 7-0 after Fitzgerald’s 2-yard run in the first quarter.
The Tomcats got the tying score on Tabor Lackey’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Todd Fouts with 9:27 left in the first half.
The game remained tied at 7-7 until Guffey’s field goal.
Eastern outgained Trimble 249 yards to 161, as Ridenour completed 12 of 21 passes for 161 yards.
However, Trimble’s defense came up with three interceptions and recovered a fumble. Austin Wisor had two interceptions, while Will Freeborn had another to go with Guffey’s forced and recovered fumble.
Trimble was guilty of four turnovers as well, as Ridenour and Brady Yonker each had interceptions. Ridenour and Jayden Evans each recovered a fumble.
Lackey completed 9 of 16 passes for Trimble for 89 yards, a touchdown, also rushing for 41 yards on 11 carries. Fouts caught three passes for 35 yards, while Wisor caught three passes for 32 yards.
Trimble 10, Eastern 7
Trimble 0 7 0 3 — 10
Eastern 7 0 0 0 — 7
E — Steve Fitzgerald 2-yard run (Conner Ridenour kick) 7:27, 1st
T — Todd Fouts 15-yard pass from Tabor Lackey (Blake Guffey kick) 9:27, 2nd
T — Blake Guffey 22-yard field goal 6:03, 4th
Team Statistics
T E
First Downs 11 13
Rushes-Yards 28-72 34-88
Pass Yards 89 161
Total Yards 161 249
Comp-Att-Int 9-16-2 12-21-3
Penalties-Yards 6-53 8-85
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 3-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Trimble — Tabor Lackey 11-41, Bryce Downs 8-18, Todd Fouts 4-8, Blake Guffey 4-6, TEAM 1-(-1). Eastern — Steve Fitzgerald 11-44, Blake Newland 14-32, Conner Ridenour 7-20, Brayden Smith 1-1, TEAM, 1-(-9).
PASSING
Trimble — Tabor Lackey 9-16-2 89.; Eastern — Conner Ridenour 12-21-3 161.
RECEIVING
Trimble — Todd Fouts 3-35, Austin Wisor 3-32, Blake Guffey 2-19, Bryce Downs 1-3. Eastern — Brayden Smith 5-36, Blake Newland 3-51, Bruce Hawley 2-43, Preston Thorla 2-31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.