GLOUSTER — Trimble coach Howie Caldwell has been around long enough to have 546 wins and counting.
He said he's never seen an effort like the one Blake Guffey produced on Tuesday.
Trimble's standout junior recorded a triple-double as the Tomcats rallied for a 63-53 win over South Gallia inside William White Gymnasium.
Guffey did it all, finishing with 20 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
A second-team all-Ohio selection as a sophomore, Guffey appears poised to again be a force for the Tomcats.
When Caldwell informed Guffey afterwards that it was the first triple-double he could remember while coaching, Guffey responded that the win was what mattered.
"He's a perfectionist," Caldwell praised. "But the key to Blake, he don't care about individual stats. That's the same thing about all these kids."
Trimble needed all the production it could get from Guffey and his teammates, as the Rebels (3-1, 0-1 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) were poised for a huge early-season win.
Jaxxin Mabe and Brayden Hammond were a force inside and out for South Gallia, and helped the Rebels lead 43-42 early in the fourth quarter.
With the game on the line, Guffey scored on a drive to give Trimble the lead back, kickstarting a 10-0 run that kept the Tomcats in control.
Tyler Weber's steal and layup gave Trimble a 46-43 edge. Consecutive run outs for Trimble resulted in Guffey assists, both to Weber. The second allowed Trimble to finally gain some separation, leading 52-43 with 4:50 left.
It was the result of a strategy switch by Caldwell. After a season-opening win at Eastern, Caldwell said he instructed Guffey to no longer search for the point guard after securing a defensive rebound, but instead take the ball and run.
It helped result in Guffey's 11-assist night, as he essentially played a point-forward role for the Tomcats.
"If Blake rebounded the ball, we wanted him to take off with it," Caldwell said. "If Tucker (Dixon) rebounded the ball, Austin (Wisor) rebounds, take off with it. We thought we were taking their skill level away. He handles the ball well. The other kids that we mentioned handle the ball well."
Guffey's triple-double will take the headlines in the win, but he had plenty of help from his teammates.
Weber scored eight points off the bench — all in the fourth quarter — adding three rebounds and two steals. His stat line might not jump off the page, but according to Caldwell, it was the first time Weber has been with his teammates in nearly a month.
The Tomcats' team was collectively quarantined for 14 days, then Weber was individually quarantined right after the team was set to return. Tuesday was his first action back, and he got stronger as the game progressed.
"We got un-quarantined and he got back quarantined," Caldwell said. "This is the first time that he has been with these players in something like 28 days. I'm going to tell you, there's not many kids that could have done what he did tonight."
The Tomcats (2-0, 2-0 TVC-Hocking) have only had five practices, and now two games, since returning to action. However, they still had the endurance to win the fourth quarter 23-12 against the Rebels.
"We asked the kids while we were gone to run and keep their legs," Caldwell said. "Does that look like a club that has only practiced five days? No. I think we wore them out."
Another Tomcat hero was Austin Wisor. After mostly playing JV the last two seasons, he's ready to step into a starting role as a junior. He responded against the Rebels with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
His pair of corner 3-pointers late in the second quarter allowed the Tomcats to lead 32-29 at halftime.
"Austin's a great shooter," Caldwell said. "He's a tremendous shooter. He couldn't wait to step in and run the one (point guard) for us this year. He has done a tremendous job of doing that."
Despite all of the Tomcats' contributions, South Gallia was in a position to gain the road victory. Mabe started the third-quarter with a steal and fast-break dunk, sparking a huge eight-minute stretch for the 6-foot-6 senior.
Mabe scored all 12 of the Rebels' third-quarter points, giving them a 41-38 lead with 1:26 left in the frame.
Mabe finished with 19 points, five rebounds, four steals and four blocks, but didn't score in the fourth quarter as the Tomcats pulled away.
Hammond, a 6-foot-4 junior, added 15 points, six rebounds, two steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
Tristan Saber, a 6-foot-2 junior, contributed eight points, and five assists for the Rebels.
Tucker Dixon also had nine points, six rebounds and four steals for Trimble, while Bryce Downs added six points and five rebounds.
The Tomcats are scheduled to be home again on Friday against Southern.
It's already been a season unlike any other for Caldwell, who said the Tomcats had 22 practices under their belts before their quarantine.
He said the group has used it as a lesson to enjoy the games and practices when you can, since the future of the 2020-21 season is unpredictable.
"When you're in high school, everybody says that these are the best years of your life," Caldwell said. "Well we had a little conversation with the players the other day, this may not be the best years of their life because so much has been taken away from them. But they love their sports. They flat out love their sports. I don't care if it's football, basketball, baseball, I don't care what it is, they enjoy it. So what we told them was, we wanted them to enjoy each practice, enjoy each game, each bus ride that we take. Don't take it for granted. Enjoy every minute of it, and that's what we're going to do.
"The 14 days we were out were the longest 14 days I think I've ever spent in the winter in my whole, entire life and I know that the players felt the very same way," he added. "So what we're going to do, and I'm sure a lot of other people are going to do, is we're going to enjoy the time that we have together."
Trimble 63, South Gallia 53
South Gallia;14;15;12;12;—;53
Trimble;18;14;8;23;—;63
SOUTH GALLIA 53 (3-1, 0-1 TVC-Hocking)
Blaik Saunders 1 2-3 5, Jaxxin Mabe 8 1-3 19, Brayden Hammond 6 3-4 15, Tristan Saber 3 2-3 8, Ean Combs 3 0-0 6, Garrett Frazee 0 0-0 0, Devin Siders 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 8-13 53; 3-point field goals: 3 (Mabe 2, Saunders 1)
TRIMBLE 63 (2-0, 2-0 TVC-Hocking)
William Freeborn 0 1-2 1, Tucker Dixon 3 2-3 9, Blake Guffey 7 6-9 20, Austin Wisor 8 1-2 19, Bryce Downs 3 0-5 6, Tyler Weber 3 2-4 8, Clarence Jones 0 0-0 0, Cole Wright 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 12-25 63; 3-point field goals: 3 (Wisor 2, Dixon 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — South Gallia 21-53 (.396), 3-point field goals 3-14 (.214); Trimble 24-54 (.444), 3-point field goals 3-11 (.272); Free throws — South Gallia 8-13 (.615), Trimble 12-25 (.480); Rebounds — South Gallia 31 (Combs 10), Trimble 42 (Guffey 16); Assists — South Gallia 8 (Saber 5), Trimble 15 (Guffey 11); Blocks — South Gallia 7 (Mabe 4), Trimble 2 (Dixon, Guffey 1 apiece); Turnovers — South Gallia 17, Trimble 16; Steals — South Gallia 8 (Mabe 4), Trimble 13 (Dixon 4); Team fouls — South Gallia 20, Trimble 14; JV game — South Gallia 43, Trimble 35
