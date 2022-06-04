Danny Hall has a list of impressive accolades.
Entering his 29th season as the head baseball coach at Georgia Tech, not only is he the winningest manager in program history but he has the second-most victories among active head coaches.
Hall enters the 2022 NCAA Tournament with 1,346 victories. Georgia Tech is 34-22 as they play Campbell this weekend as part of regional action in Knoxville, Tenn.
Hall’s baseball journey started on the baseball fields of Athens County, going from Federal Hocking, to Miami University to nearly a three-decade career coaching in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“My dad was my high school football and baseball coach,” Hall said. “From the time I was little, I was on the field, in the gym, doing something with sports. I played all three sports, so being able to grow up in a small school like Federal Hocking, it gave me an opportunity to play three sports which I loved and just ended up being better in baseball.”
Hall is a 1973 graduate of Federal Hocking where he stared in three sports for the Lancers.
It was baseball that allowed him to make his mark in the sports world, and he credited a lot of his baseball career to the exposure he got playing American Legion Baseball.
Hall said he was able to twice advance to the state tournament in legion baseball, and that’s where coaches from Miami discovered him.
“Helped me get a chance to be recruited, and without that, who in the heck knows what would have happened,” Hall said.
Hall was actually drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 12th round of the MLB Draft, but ended up playing four years at Miami, in Ohio.
Miami advanced to the NCAA Regionals Hall’s senior season in 1977 when he was an all-conference selection and a co-captain.
Hall was into coaching immediately after his playing career ended, serving as a graduate assistant at Miami in 1978 and 1979.
He credits that early start with the fact that he is in a position to be the second winningest-active coach.
“I’ve been in the game a long time, but I think that I’ve been pretty consistent at my job, at my craft,” he said. “But I think more than anything it’s longevity and I’ve been in some good spots.”
Hall served as an assistant coach at Michigan from 1980 through 1987, and was around future Cincinnati Reds stars Barry Larkin and Chris Sabo.
The success at Michigan — the Wolverines won the Big Ten Tournament five times during that time span — helped lead Hall to his first head coaching opportunity at Kent State.
Hall took over as the leader of the Golden Flashes’ baseball program when he was just 38 years old in 1988. He helped turn Kent State into a baseball program that still is among the best in the Mid-American Conference.
Hall was named the MAC Coach of the Year in 1992 and 1993. Kent State was 27-25 in his first season, before going a combined 86-28 his last two years with two MAC titles.
That led Hall to becoming Georgia Tech’s baseball coach in 1994, completing his journey from Coolville to Atlanta.
“When I came here this program was in high gear at Georgia Tech, so just in a really good spot,” Hall said. “We play in a great league. We have great weather here. The state of Georgia is a hot bed for recruits so very fortunate to be in some good spots, then I’ve had really good coaches work with me.”
The Yellow Jackets made the College World Series in Hall’s first season, and they returned in 2002 and 2006. He’s led Georgia Tech to 22 NCAA Regional appearances and six NCAA Super Regionals. He’s won the ACC Tournament five times, most recently in 2014.
Hall was also the ACC Coach of the Year in 2019, leading Georgia Tech to a 43-19 overall record and a spot in the NCAA Tournament. He’s coached 14 first-round picks and 131 players that have been drafted into the big leagues.
Hall has been able to adjust to the differences of collegiate baseball over the course of nearly 30 years. He said it’s harder to win now, as recruiting around the country is better than ever.
“There’s so may good teams, not only in our conference, but other conferences that kind of surround Georgia Tech,” Hall said. “We’re surrounded by SEC schools. They all recruit hard. They compete hard. They spend a lot of money on baseball. I do think it’s harder to win now than when I first came here.”
Just like in MLB, analytics is a big part of college baseball, more so than it was in the 1980s and 1990s.
“I do think the game is evolving,” Hall said. “We see it at the pro level. We see it at our level. Just analytically and data driven, trying to build models that help you coach your players in a little bit different way. But those two things, the game of college baseball has grown immensely, and the way you coach your players is a little different than when I first started.”
Hall returned to his home state during the regular season. Georgia Tech won at Akron 12-0 on May 16th, then won at Kent State 9-5 the next day.
Hall said the Georgia Tech had a break from ACC games the previous weekend, and needed games. Sabo is now the coach at Akron, so Hall faced one of his former players before returning to his old stomping grounds at Kent State.
“I would not be at Georgia Tech if not for the opportunity that I was given at Kent State, and the commitment Kent State made at that time to want to have a good baseball program.”
It’s been a successful baseball journey for Hall, one that is still going strong as he leads Georgia Tech into another postseason. Federal Hocking and Athens County played a large role in allowing the Coolville native to thrive in Atlanta.
“It gave me every opportunity to grow as a person, grow as a student,” Hall said of baseball in southeast Ohio.
