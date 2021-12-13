LOGAN — Brooklin Harris took control of the fourth quarter, helping the Logan Chieftains edge the Alexander Spartans, 48-45, on Monday at Jim Myers Gymnasium.
Alexander and Logan were tied at 29-29 going to the fourth quarter. Logan won the final frame 19-16, with Harris scoring 12 of those points.
Harris tallied 22 points in the game, scoring 10 points on five 2-point field goals through the first three quarters.
Harris attempted 15 free throws in the fourth quarter, making eight to go with a pair of 2-point field goals.
Logan was able to overcome the exploits of Alexander's Marlee Grinstead and Kara Meeks.
Grinstead led Alexander with 22 points, making 11 of 15 free throws to go with four 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer.
Meeks added 21 points, making five 2-pointers, a pair of 3-pointers and five out of eight from the free throw line.
Monica Thompson added two points for Alexander.
Logan led 14-9 after one quarter and 23-20 at halftime. Alexander came back to force the 29-29 tie going to the final quarter.
Emaurice McKinney added 10 points for Logan, while Ella Guthrie and Alivia Magdich each scored four points. Kinsey Myers had three points, with Danika Mahaffey and Candence Goldsberry each scoring two points. Mollie Landis added one point.
Alexander had a three-game winning streak come to an end, falling to 4-3. The Spartans travel to Nelsonville-York on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.