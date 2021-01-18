FAIRLAND — Facing its second state-ranked foe of the week, the Trimble Tomcats weren't able to get ahead of Notre Dame's Ava Hassell.
Hassell scored a game-high 37 points, powering Portsmouth Notre Dame to a 66-58 victory over Trimble on Saturday.
The game was played at Fairland High School as part of the Tri-State Throwdown.
Trimble came in ranked No. 10 in last week's Division IV Associated Press poll, with Notre Dame ranked No. 6.
The Tomcats fall to 10-3 on the season, as they also lost to No. 3 ranked Berne Union last Wednesday.
Notre Dame improves to 11-1.
The Tomcats battled back and forth with the Titans, but ultimately weren't able to slow down Hassell. She made 10 2-pointers, one 3-pointer and 14 of 19 foul shots.
Hassell scored 28 points in the second half, including 15 in the fourth quarter.
Briana Orsborne led Trimble with 22 points, making four 3-pointers and five 2-pointers. She made a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers, scoring 14 first-half points.
The Tomcats made 10 3-pointers in the game. Emily Young scored 12 points on four treys.
Laikin Imlyer made two 3-pointers and three 2s, finishing with 13 points for Trimble.
Jayne Six scored five points, while Emma Beha, Emily Calentine and Adelynn Stevens each scored two points.
Trimble made five 3-pointers in the first quarter, with Imler's deep buzzer beater giving it a 19-18 lead.
The Titans pushed ahead 29-26 at halftime, and 46-39 after three quarters. Trimble was as close as 54-50 in the fourth, but couldn't rally back.
Annie Dettwiller added 11 points for Notre Dame, with Isabel Cassidy scoring nine points.
Trimble returns home on Wednesday, hosting the Belpre Golden Eagles in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game.
