CHILLICOTHE — Trimble coach Howie Caldwell has talked about 'breaking ice' in the regional tournament round for the Tomcats.
Unfortunately for Trimble, the ice didn't break on Tuesday.
On the bright side, the same group of Tomcats can all return for one more shot at program history.
Trimble fell to Berlin Hiland, 57-50, in Tuesday's Division IV, Region 15 semifinal played at Southeastern High School.
The Tomcats were making their eighth appearance in the regional semifinals — including the fourth in the last seven seasons — but have still never advanced to a regional championship game.
"The thing about it is, we've been here so many dog-gone times now," Caldwell said. "Like we talked about, you win a sectional, you're supposed to win a sectional, you win a district, we've done that. But we haven't found a way to win a game here in the regional tournament and somehow we've got to find a way to do it."
The Tomcats (20-4) were in position against the Hawks (15-7), leading by double figures the first half. Trimble and Hiland were tied at 38-38 with six minutes to play before the Hawks started to pull away.
"I can't take a lot away from our kids though," Caldwell said. "Yeah, it wasn't the type of game that we wanted. We wanted to come out on top, but they tried to give it everything that they had. Hiland's coach (Mark Schlabach) after the game said 'I really like your club.' And I do too."
There has been a lot to like from Trimble this season, as it won a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title for the fifth time in seven seasons, as well as advancing to the district tournament for the eighth season in a row.
The Tomcats did that without having a senior on the roster. All seven Tomcats who got in Tuesday's game are juniors, and all can return for a another year of Trimble basketball.
The key will be Blake Guffey, who concludes his third season in the starting lineup. He scored a game-high 24 points against Hiland, making 8 of 15 shots from the field to go with nine rebounds and two steals.
Austin Wisor had 15 points, while Tyler Weber added 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Guffey, Wisor and Weber accounted for all 50 of the Tomcats' points.
The trio spearheaded a 9-0 run that gave the Tomcats an 11-6 first-quarter lead, forcing a Hiland timeout.
The Tomcats continued to build on that advantage, leading 17-7 after Weber's steal and basket.
Trimble led by 11 points on three different occasions in the second quarter, the final coming at 27-16 after Guffey's jumper.
Hiland's Tony Yoder answered with a 3-pointer that started a run that the Tomcats never completely recovered from.
The Hawks scored the final six points of the first half to trail 27-22.
They then opened the third quarter with 3-pointers from Trey Troyer and Will Schlabach for a 28-27 lead.
It was a 12-0 run for the Hawks, who held Trimble scoreless for 3 minutes and 32 seconds.
Caldwell lamented that sequence after the game. The Tomcats continued to battle back and forth, but never held more than a one-point lead the rest of the way.
"We've always believed that there is two different types of loses," he said. "There is a loss where you just battle and battle and battle and you just come up short. Then there is the type of loss where eyes you battle, but you make uncharacteristic mistakes and that caused you to come up on the short end. I thought the last two minutes of the second quarter and maybe the first three minutes of the third quarter, we did things, we turned the ball over too much."
The Tomcats led 29-28 after Guffey scored on a post-up, then eventually went ahead 34-33 later in the third on a Wisor 3-pointer.
That proved to be Trimble's final lead of the season. It forced a 36-36 tie when Bryce Downs found Guffey inside for a basket with 7:25 left in the fourth.
A Guffey jump shot also evened the score at 38-38 with 6:30 remaining.
Hiland pushed ahead 40-38 on Isaac Slabaugh's drive to the basket, then 42-38 after Yoder scored in the paint.
The Tomcats followed with a turnover, and Hiland answered with Ryan Miller's score in the paint.
The 6-0 run gave the Hawks a 44-38 lead with 3:58 to play, and the Tomcats were fighting an uphill battle the rest of the way.
Slabaugh, a 5-foot-10 senior, ended up being a difference maker.
Guffey sank two free throws to bring Trimble within 44-40, but Slabaugh scored on consecutive drives to the rim for a 48-40 edge with 2:44 left.
Slabaugh scored 14 points off the bench, making all six of his field goal attempts. All were on plays where he used his quickness to get shots in the paint.
"We wanted to keep him on the outside," Caldwell said. "We didn't want him to penetrate to the hole and we let him penetrate to the hole. Our defense at times broke down like it shouldn't have and that hurt us. It just flat out hurt us."
The Tomcats fought back to within 51-47 after a Guffey 3-pointer, and 52-49 after two Wisor free throws with 59.0 seconds remaining.
The Hawks made their free throws, though. Grant Miller hit two in a row for a 54-49 lead with 55.2 seconds left.
After a Trimble missed shot, Schlabach split a pair of free throws for a 55-49 edge with 35.6 seconds left.
The Tomcats had battled, but came up just short of the breakthrough win.
The Hawks were efficient from the field, making 19 of 37 (51.4 percent) attempts, including 15 of 21 (71.4 percent) from 2-point range.
The Tomcats forced Hiland into seven first-quarter turnovers as they built their early lead, but then forced only six miscues over the final three quarters.
Schlabach led Hiland with 15 points and four assists, adding four rebounds. The Hawks will play Glenwood on Friday at 7 p.m. for a spot in the state tournament.
Glenwood defeated Grandview Heights 50-48 in Tuesday's second regional semifinal.
The focus will soon turn to next season for the Tomcats. After graduating three seniors from last year's district championship team, Trimble reloaded with new players around Guffey to win another district title.
The Tomcats will be senior-heavy next season, and that group of players will get another shot at trying to capture the elusive regional tournament victory.
"Getting to the regionals isn't easy. It's very difficult," Caldwell said. "So once you get there, you've got to do something. You've got to make hay."
Caldwell said he is looking forward to a normal summer, after the coronavirus eliminated all of the summer basketball activities a year ago.
Tuesday's defeat was less than 30 minutes old before Caldwell already knew what the rallying cry for next season would be.
"I told them, every time they come in the locker room, they're going to see a sign up that says what the score was," Caldwell said, referring to the 57-50 final against Hiland. "We're going to have that up and that's going to be motivation for all summer and all next winter."
Hiland 57, Trimble 50
Hiland;10;12;13;22;—;57
Trimble;17;10;7;16;—;50
HILAND 57 (15-7)
Will Schlabach 3 8-13 15, Grant Miller 0 4-7 4, Tony Yoder 3 0-0 7, Trey Troyer 1 1-2 4, Ryan Miller 4 0-0 8, Dylan Weaver 1 0-0 3, Isaac Slabaugh 6 2-4 14, Caden Miller 0 0-0 0, Jaywon Miller 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 19 15-26 57; 3-point field goals: 4 (Schlabach, Yoder, Troyer, Weaver 1 apiece)
TRIMBLE 50 (20-4)
Tucker Dixon 0 0-0 0, Blake Guffey 8 7-10 24, Tyler Weber 4 2-4 11, Austin Wisor 6 2-4 15, Bryce Downs 0 0-0 0, Clarence Jones 0 0-0 0, William Freeborn 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 18 11-18 50; 3-point field goals: 3 (Guffey, Weber, Wisor 3 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Hiland 19-37 (.514), 3-point field goals 4-16 (.250), Trimble 18-41 (.439), 3-point field goals 3-9 (.333); Free throws — Hiland 15-26 (.579), Trimble 11-18 (.611); Rebounds — Hiland 27 (Troyer, Ryan Miller 5 apiece), Trimble 24 (Guffey 9); Assists — Hiland 9 (Schlabach 4), Trimble 6 (Weber 4); Blocks — Hiland 0, Trimble 2 (Dixon, Guffey 1 apiece); Turnovers — Hiland 13, Trimble 13; Steals — Hiland 6 (Ryan Miller 2), Trimble 7 (Guffey, Wisor, Downs 2 apiece); Team fouls — Hiland 17, Trimble 19.
