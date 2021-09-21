Hocking College suffered its first loss of the season, falling at the College of Dupage 14-13 on Saturday.
The Hawks led 10-0 at halftime, but gave up two second half touchdowns in falling by a point.
Hocking College had 226 yards of total offense, being held to 64 yards on 33 rushes.
College of Dupage had 402 yards of offense, 227 coming through the air.
Hocking College quarterback Ditannon Otis completed 12 of 24 passes for 162 yards, but had three interceptions.
Otis was also the Hawks leading rusher with 18 yards on 14 attempts. Kevin Howard added 15 yards on seven carries.
Brayden O'Dell led Hocking College in receiving, catching five passes for 82 yards.
College of Dupage had three quarterback who completed passes. Jarred Park completed 8 of 20 attempts for 106 yards, while Brooks Blount completed 13 of 23 passes for 104 yards with four interceptions.
Darrell Smith led College of Dupage in rushing with 103 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Park also had an 18-yard touchdown run.
Matthew Brown caught five passes for 69 yards for College of Dupage.
Hocking College's Tony Pope intercepted two passes, while Izayah Aekins and Josiah Price each had an interception. Aekins also forced and recovered a fumble. Shaun Myers led the way with 11 total tackles.
Hocking College will travel to Nassau Community College Saturday at 1 p.m.
