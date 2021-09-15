NELSONVILLE — Hocking College moved to 2-0 with a 28-3 win over Sussex County Community College on Saturday at Nelsonville-York's Boston Field.
The Hawks led 7-0 after one quarter and 14-2 at halftime before opening up a 35-2 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Hocking College quarterback Ditannon Otis completed 10 of 17 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns, including a 90-yard touchdown pass to Brayden O'Dell.
O'Dell caught four passes for 108 yards and the touchdown. Dae'Mon Cherry had two receptions for 52 yards. He also added 24 yards on two rushing attempts.
The Hawks did most of their damage through the air, passing for 229 yards and rushing for 43 yards.
The Hawks' defense not only recorded a safety, but gave up just 120 yards of offense.
Jeri Valesquez made a 47-yard field goal and all four of his extra points. Caden Cox also added an extra point.
Hocking College will travel to DuPage Community College on Saturday.
