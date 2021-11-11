NELSONVILLE — Hocking College rolled to a 45-6 win over Detroit Christian on Saturday.
The Hawks outscored Detroit Christian 21-0 in the second quarter to lead 28-6 at halftime.
Hocking College then scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to lead 45-6.
Hocking College had three interceptions on defense, holding Detroit Christian to 152 yards of total offense. Izayah Aekins returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown, while Shaun Myers and Kelvin Shealey each added interceptions.
Alex Short completed 9 of 15 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns for Hocking College. Brayden O'Dell caught both touchdowns, adding 53 yards on three total receptions.
Jaden Blackman and Aaron Kennebrew also added rushing touchdowns. Jeri Valesquez made a 26-yard field goal as well as all four of his extra points.
Caden Cox added was perfect on two extra point attempts for the Hawks.
Hawks off to 3-0 start in hoops
Hocking College has won its first three men's basketball games.
The Hawks were 106-64 winners last Friday over CC of Allegheny County.
David Brown led the Hawks with 19 points on 8 of 12 shooting, adding eight rebounds and two steals.
Jack Hendricks came off the bench to score 17 points, while Marquis Hawthorne scored 13 points and Rashid Chisholm added 12 points.
The Hawks built up a 42-28 lead by halftime, then won the second half 54-36.
Hocking College defeated Westmoreland 94-53 last Saturday. The Hawks led 48-18 at halftime.
Travel Adams scored 27 points in the win, making 10 of 15 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
Brown added 12 points and six rebounds, while Hawthorne scored 10 points. Chris Peoples had nine points, seven rebounds and six assists. James more added eight points and eight rebounds.
