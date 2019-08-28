NELSONVILLE — Al Matthews sat in his office in Light Hall, talking about the potential of players on Hocking College’s football team while film from their recent scrimmage played in the background on his computer.
Matthews, head football coach of the Hawks, is out to win games and field successful teams, for sure. But a big part of their job is to help their players find opportunities for success in higher levels of college football.
It’s can be a tough job at times too, as the Hawks have upwards of 120 players to find playing time for on their varsity and JV teams.
“As long as they’re getting film, we told the kids, if you’re on JV you’ll still get Hudl,” Matthews said. “We’ll help recruit them.”
So while Matthews and the Hawks will still be focused on the tasks ahead as the season progresses, they will also spend time helping get their players noticed.
“We send everything out about probably week 7,” he said. “We’ll have all the guys, we’ll get their highlights together. All the coaches try to go through them and edit it some and we send it out to every football team in the nation, with their transcript.
“We attach all the kid’s information — their cell phone, email, twitter, instagram, they’ll get everything. Every Division I, FCS, division II, NAIA, Division III.”
To that end, the Hawks have had success as they begin their fifth year of competition. They have sent around 40 student-athletes to four-year colleges. One former player — linebacker Jibreel Hazley — recently signed a pro contract with the Canadian Football League’s British Columbia Lions after transferring to Florida A&M.
A new group of Hawks are set to take flight in 2019. Hocking College — an independent team in the National Junior College Athletic Association — will travel to Erie Community College on Saturday at 1 p.m.
As a team, the Hawks are looking to bounce back from a 1-9 season in 2018.
If Hocking College does offer a turnaround on the field, it likely will be led by the defense.
New defensive coordinator Sterry Etheridge leads an older group of players with talent.
“Our defense will be the more polished of the two just because they have more bounce backs (players who come from Division I colleges) and athletes,” Matthews said. “They just have good athletes right now.”
Lawuan Axel (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) is a returning safety who could end up having an opportunity in the Mid-American Conference. Matthews said he has interest from schools like Toledo, Kent State and Akron.
“Weight room kid,” Matthews said. “He doesn’t miss the weight room. Usually spends extra time in the weight room. He hustles.”
Dominic Powers is another player drawing attention from Division I colleges at linebacker. He’ll serve as one of the Hawks’ defensive captains.
“True leader,” Matthews said. “He’ll be a starter. He will be that Will, Rover type of guy for us. Very aggressive, smart kid.”
The Hawks will welcome back Andre Chandler to the defense. The 6-foot, 190 pound cornerback was a member of the Hawks in 2017 and was offered by Missouri but he had to sit out last season due to financial issues.
He has returned to the Hawks’ lineup and will be a key part of the defense.
“Very quiet, very confident,” Matthews said. “We’re blessed that he’s back. He’ll take your top receiver and shut him down.”
Another member of the secondary is safety Nelvon Besses (5-9, 190).
“He’s getting a lot of upper-level D-2 offers,” Matthews said. “Very coachable. Everybody underestimates him with his size, but they don’t realize he bench presses almost three times his weight.”
Calum Carruthers will be a versatile athlete on the defense, as he can play cornerback, safety or linebacker.
Another captain is middle linebacker Carter White (6-1, 230).
“Another high character kid,” Matthews said. “Always in the books. Real aggressive. Quarterback on the field.”
Jaylen Engleman is a freshman and will join White at middle linebacker. He made an impact in the Hawks’ scrimmage against Cincinnati Christian University.
“He had a forced fumble and interception,” Matthews said. “Hard hitter. Doesn’t play like a freshman. He let everyone know he was going to play, and not by his mouth, just strictly by actions. He’s one of the definite leaders already.”
Jamell Jones and Darius Houston are also linebackers in the mix for the Hawks.
“We’re going to be really deep at the linebacking corp,” Matthews said.
Terrence Yeboah (6-2, 240) will anchor the line at defensive end.
“Real good athlete,” Matthews said. “Hard hitter. Very fast on his feet.”
The offense will be led by Tony White, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal caller.
White was set to be a part of the Hawks a season ago, but was just short of the required amount of credit hours.
Matthews said he still practiced with the team during last season, and now gets his chance to lead the offense.
“We always made sure he had snaps (last year),” Matthews said. “Heck of a passer. He’s got legs on him too.”
Jayzon Wagner (5-11, 205) begins the season as the starting tailback.
“Real good kid,” Matthews said. “Works hard. Has power and speed.”
Markell Heard and Ciree Carruthers could also see reps in the backfield during the season.
“Has sprinter speed,” Matthews said of Heard. “It’s going to take two or more guys to get him down. He gets to linebacker depth, he’s a handful.”
Trent Bridenthal, Shawn Smith and DaMont Cherry will see reps at slot receiver, while Bruce Paris and Kenyadus Collins are receivers on the outside.
A local freshman from Parkersburg South caught the coaching staff’s eye last season during a game against the Athens Bulldogs.
Rilen Johnson was a two-way lineman in high school, but will battle for the left tackle position with the Hawks.
“He has a thirst to learn, he’s always asking question,” Matthews said.
Jameel Clark is his competition at left tackle.
Andrew Anderson and Deron Hood were starting defensive linemen last year for the Hawks, but will move to the offensive side of the ball this season.
Both are captains, as Anderson will start at right guard and Hood at center.
“They are going to lead us up front,” Matthews said. “They are helping some of these freshmen with just being tough, mentally tough.”
The Hawks will also have a three-way battle at the kicker position between Tristan Story, Alex Macaluso and Morgan High School product Chance Meyers.
The Hawks will continue to play their games at Nelsonville-York’s Boston Field, and have 11 games on the schedule.
Their home opener will be Sept. 14 against Georgia Knights Prep. Homecoming is against Haywood Academy on Sept. 21.
