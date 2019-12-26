ARNOLD, MD — The Hocking College men’ basketball team (10-2) traveled to the Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) on December 19th and came out on top, 89-84, continuing the best start in program history. The tightly-contested game featured 11 lead changes and seven ties.
The Hawks raced out to a 17-8 lead with 13:17 left in the first half, before AACC came back to take an 18-17 lead on a 10-0 run with 10:33 left in the opening half. The lead went back-and-forth until Hocking took a 42-41 halftime lead when Shawn Paris Jr. hit the go-ahead three-pointer with eight seconds left in the first half.
In the second half, the teams stayed within five points of one another until the Hawks went on a 10-2 run with 3:00 to play, taking an 80-72 lead. AACC would cut the lead to four points, 84-80, before the Hawks closed out the game with a five-point victory.
Hocking was led by freshman forward Shawn Paris Jr. who came off the bench to record a double-double with a game-high 20 points, on 7-of-11 shooting. He went 4-of-7 from three-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line. He also snatched 10 rebounds. Freshman point guard Landon Sprigler added 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor and 8-of-12 from the free throw line, with six rebounds and five assists. Freshman forward D’Angelo Lake notched another double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds, which ranks tied for third on Hocking’s all-time single-game rebounding list.
As a team the Hawks, shot 31-of-67 (46.3%) from the field, went 8-of-20 (40%) from three, and converted 19-of-29 (65.5%) from the free throw line. The Hawks dominated the boards with 50 rebounds, 15 assists, and 19 turnovers. The Hawks had 22 second-chance points, imposed their will with 40 points in the paint, 32 points off the bench, and six fast break points.
Five Riverhawks scored in double digits in the game, led by Davon Jones who connected on 3-of-5 from three-point range for a team high 15 points and added four rebounds and five assists.
As a team, the Riverhawks shot 27-of-72 (37.5%) and made 16-of-35 (45.7%) from three-point range and 14-of-20 (70%) from the free throw line. AACC recorded 38 rebounds, 17 assists,and 11 turnovers. The Riverhawks had 11 second chance points, 16 points in the paint, 31 points off the bench, and four fast break points.
Prince George’s CC Snaps Hocking’s Winning Streak, 84-78
ARNOLD, MD — The Hocking College men’ basketball team (10-3) ran into a big and talented basketball team from Prince George’s CC on Saturday evening, December 20, at the Anne Arundel CC Holiday Classic. The Owls snapped Hocking’s four-game winning streak by defeating the Hawks, 84-78, in another back-and-forth contest.
The Hawks were able to build a 10-point advantage, 35-25, with 4:55 remaining in the first half. The Owls responded with a 6-0 run over the next 2-½ minutes to cut into the Hawks lead. Hocking would eventually head into the break with a 41-38 lead.
In the second half, Prince George’s went on a 9-0 run minutes into the second half to take the lead, 51-45. Hocking closed to within two points but the Owls were able to hold off the Hawks, keeping the lead for the final 17:54 of action to secure the 84-78 victory.
All five of the Owls starters scored at least 10 points as Tunde Scrivner led the way with 25 points on 8-of-20 shooting, 3-of-8 from three and 6-of-12 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds, five steals, and four assists.
Hocking was led by guard Ryan Archey Jr, who scored 23 points on 9-of-23 shooting and made 4-of-5 from the free throw line. Forward Donovan Saine added 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting with a three. He added four rebounds, four assists and a steal. Freshman forward D’Angelo Lake recored another double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Hawks are averaging 94.9 ppg, which ranks them fourth in the nation among the 105 teams in NJCAA, D-III. The Hawks are also ranked third in field goal percentage (484 of 993; 47.8%). Hocking is ranked second in offensive rebounds averaging 19.5 per game and fourth in total rebounds, averaging 50 rebounds per game.
Hocking’s next game is at home on January 8th vs conference member Owens Community College. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
