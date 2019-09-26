NELSONVILLE — Under the lights and sporting new black uniforms, the Hocking College Hawks football team (3-1) came out fast and furious as they shutout Haywood Crusaders (2-3) 66-0 last Saturday.
The 66 points are a school record for points in a game and margin of victory and the shutout is second one in school history.
The Hawks open up the game on a program record 68 yard touchdown pass from Tony White lll to Bridenthal Trenton as the Hawks would take the early lead. White lll would connect with Dae’Mon Cherry for a 12 yard scored and than a Safety by Haywood quarterback, on a bad snap that he fell on it in his endzone made it 16-0. 25 seconds later White would connect with Ja’kari Salter for another touchdown to make the score at the end of the first quarter 23-0.
Haywood who was short handed with only 16 players on their roster was in for a long night.
It only took eight seconds before the Hawks would score in the second quarter, as White lll would find Shawn Smith for a 12 yard score, but the Hawks would miss the extra point off the uprights. The Hawks led 29-0.
The defense would get involved too, as Heshimu North would pick off Haywood’s pass and take it to the house for a pick-six to make the score 42-0. Andre Chandler would also have an interception.
Ciree Carruthers would run for a 16 yard touchdown and Bridenthal would catch another touchdown this for 31 yards.
Haywood's quarterback would be hit and fumble in the endzone which was recovered by Hocking College's Rexton Nowa for his second touchdown of the night.
At halftime, Hocking led 63-0, the 40 points scored in the second quarter were school record for points in a quarter and the 63 points in the first half are a program record for points in a half and would sit third all time if the game would have ended.
In the third quarter the Hawks wouldn’t score and in the fourth quarter Hocking would add a 23 yard field goal by Chance Myers to make the final score 66-0 in Hocking favor.
The Hawks were led by Tony White lll who was 11 of 13 passing for 190 yards and 5 touchdowns which are tied for second in program history. He added two yards on three carries rushing.
Michael Lawence led the Hawks in rushing with 42 yards on 5 carries
Bridenthal Trenton led the Hawks in receiving with three catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Dae’Mon Cherry added three catches for 22 yards and a score.
Jakari Salter caught two passes for 19 yards and a score.
Chance Myers went six of nine in extra points and also had that made field goal. He also had nine kickoffs for 550 yards with two touchbacks.
As a team, Hocking recorded 17 first downs, 357 yards of offense and on defense, recorded two sacks and 6 tackles for loss, three interceptions, forced six fumbles and a defensive touchdown. Hocking had 11 penalties for 120 yards. While, Haywood only had 32 yards of offense and -22 yards rushing, and threw three interceptions, and had six fumbles.
Hocking College's next game will be on October 5th following a bye week when they host No. 10 Georgia Military College (4-1) at Nelsonville-York High School. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Hocking Hawks Win home opener, 27-9
The Hocking College football team (2-1) played their first home game against Georgia Prep Knights (2-2) on Saturday afternoon, September 14th.
The Hawks took their first position of the game and turn it easily into post as star quarterback Tony White lll found Ja’karis Stalter in the end zone, Stalter leaped over two defenders for the 35-yard touchdown reception. The Hawks lead 7-0.
Georgia Prep would get on the scoreboard by a Hawks special team mistakes, on a fourth down, with the ball at their own six-yard line, center Deron Hood Jr snap would sail over the head of the Hawks punter Alex Macaluso and out of the end zone for a safety.
White lll would run in his first of two touchdowns on the day. He would lead the team in passing and rushing for the third straight game. He was 10-24 for 185 yards and two scores and an INT, He also ran for 66 yards on 18 carries and two scores on the ground as well. Backup quarterback Tylar Woodhead would also see some action as he was two of five for 19 yards. He also had five carries for ten yards rushing.
The Knights would score again on a two yard run by their quarterback David Smith in the second quarter to make the halftime score 14-9 in the Hawks favor.
Smith was 9 of 31 for 120 yards passing and rushed for -10 yards on six carries and the score.
In the second half the Knights would not score again. The Hawks finished the game on 13-0 scoring run.
White lll found leading receiver Dae’Mon Charry for a nine-yard touchdown. Charry would finish with six catches for 113 yards and the score. He also returned punts and kickoffs for the Hawks, he had three punt returns for 19 yards and one kickoff return for 20 yards.
White lll would punch in his second touchdown run late in the fourth quarter before the Hawks would miss the extra point to make the score 27-9.
The Hawks were led on defense by Jemeel Jones had seven tackles with three of them being tackles for a loss.
The Knights were led by Octayivian Alle who had nine tackles, a sack and two tackles for- losses.
The Hawks outgained the Knights 310-235. The Knights had five fumbles compared to the Hawks two.
Hocking had 204 passing yards compared to Georgia Prep 120, but the Knights did out-rush the Hawks 115-106.
