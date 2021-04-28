McARTHUR — River Hayes and the Vinton County Vikings were 5-1 winners against Alexander on Wednesday.
The Vikings scored twice in the second and once in the third to lead 3-0.
Alexander tallied its run in the fifth, but the Vikings responded with two runs in the fifth to go ahead 5-1.
Hayes pitched four shutout innings to get the win, allowing just three hits. He walked two.
Dawson Brown pitched the final 2 1-3 innings for Vinton County, striking out two.
Dylan Phillips started for Alexander (3-12, 1-9 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division), pitching four innings. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits, four walks and five strikeouts.
Jackson Jordan pitched the final two innings without allowing a run, striking out four and walking three.
Drew Harris, Jeremiah Clark, Jacob Phillips and Dylan Phillips all hit singles for the Spartans, with Clark driving in a run. Preston Truax scored Alexander's run.
Brown, Gabe Raschke and Quentin Campbell each had two-hit games for the Vikings (5-9, 4-4 TVC-Ohio).
