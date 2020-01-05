Editor,
I am writing to congratulate Joe Burrow on winning the Heisman Trophy and to applaud his comments regarding the high number of needy families living in Athens County.
My wife and I are avid football fans, so avid we even watch the Cleveland Browns games.
I must admit, I was a bit suprised when Joe mentioned the great number of needy families living in and around Athens County on national TV. I don’t ever recall hearing a recipient having the wisdom and fortitude to express such compassion for their neighbors and friends. His true feelings for them brought forth an incredible amount of dollars for those in immediate need and for assistance to many for several months to come.
To many of Joe’s high school fans, he was already a hero. Suddenly he is almost everyone’s hero. I thought it was a big deal when Logan High School named their basketball gym in honor of Jim Meyers, what great news that Athens High School Football Field and Stadium will be named Joe’s honor.
Thanks to Joe’s timely remarks on National TV, many Athens County families will be able to enjoy Christmas and those that so quickly and generously donated funds can be quite proud of their unselfish efforts.
A big thanks is due Joe, the donors, the food bank staff, the school board and news media for a job well done!
Joe and Marlene Anthony,
Gahanna, Ohio
