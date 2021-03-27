Alexander Spartans
Date Opponent Time
March 29 at Huntington 5:15 p.m.
March 30 at Federal Hocking 5 p.m.
April 1 at Trimble 5 p.m.
April 5 MEIGS 5 p.m.
April 6 BELPRE 5 p.m.
April 7 at River Valley 5 p.m.
April 9 WELLSTON 5 p.m.
April 12 at Vinton County 5 p.m.
April 14 ATHENS 5 p.m.
April 15 FEDERAL HOCKING 5 p.m.
April 19 at Nelsonville-York 5 p.m.
April 21 at Meigs 5 p.m.
April 22 at Eastern 5 p.m.
April 23 RIVER VALLEY 5 p.m.
April 26 at Wellston 5 p.m.
April 28 VINTON COUNTY 5 p.m.
April 30 at Athens 5 p.m.
May 3 MARIETTA:5 p.m.
May 4 at Belpre 5 p.m.
May 5 NELSONVILLE-YORK 5 p.m.
May 7 AMANDA-CLEARCREEK 5:15 p.m.
May 10 Paint Valley (at VA Memorial) 7:30 p.m.
May 12 SOUTHERN 5 p.m.
May 13 at Warren 5 p.m.
Athens Bulldogs
Date Opponent Time
March 31 GALLIA ACADEMY 5 p.m.
April 1 at Logan 5 p.m.
April 2 at Waterford 5 p.m.
April 3 Amanda-Cleacreek (at VA Memorial) 12:45 p.m.
April 5 NELSONVILLE-YORK 5 p.m.
April 7 at Wellston 5 p.m.
April 9 MEIGS 5 p.m.
April 12 at River Valley 5 p.m.
April 14 at Alexander 5 p.m.
April 16 VINTON COUNTY 5 p.m.
April 17 CENTRAL CROSSING (DH) 12 p.m.
April 21 at Nelsonville-York 5 p.m.
April 22 WARREN 5 p.m.
April 23 WELLSTON 5 p.m.
April 26 at Meigs 5 p.m.
April 28 RIVER VALLEY 5 p.m.
April 30 ALEXANDER 5 p.m.
May 3 at Vinton County 5 p.m.
May 4 WATERFORD 5 p.m.
May 6 at Fisher Catholic 5:30 p.m.
May 7 LOGAN 5 p.m.
May 8 at Marietta 1 p.m.
May 10 TRIMBLE 5 p.m.
May 11 at Jackson 5 p.m.
Federal Hocking Lancers
Date Opponent Time
March 27 CROOKSVILLE (DH) 11 a.m.
March 29 MILLER 5 p.m.
March 30 ALEXANDER 5 p.m.
April 3 Beallsville (at Frontier) 2 p.m.
April 3 at Frontier 4:30 p.m.
April 5 WATERFORD 5 p.m.
April 7 at Southern 5 p.m.
April 10 RIVER VALLEY 12:30 p.m.
April 12 BELPRE 5 p.m.
April 14 at Eastern 5 p.m.
April 15 at Alexander 5 p.m.
April 16 TRIMBLE 5 p.m.
April 19 at South Gallia 5 p.m.
April 21 at Waterford 5 p.m.
April 23 SOUTHERN 5 p.m.
April 24 at Nelsonville-York (DH) 11 a.m.
April 28 at Belpre 5 p.m.
April 30 EASTERN 5 p.m.
May 3 at Trimble 5 p.m.
May 5 SOUTH GALLIA:5 p.m.
May 6 FORT FRYE 5 p.m.
May 11 at Meigs 5 p.m.
May 12 at River Valley 5 p.m.
Nelsonville-York Buckeyes
Date Opponent Time
March 27 at Trimble (DH) 11 a.m.
March 29 SOUTHERN 5 p.m.
April 1 at Berne Union 5 p.m.
April 2 CROOKSVILLE 5 p.m.
April 5 at Athens 5 p.m.
April 7 at Logan 5 p.m.
April 9 RIVER VALLEY 5 p.m.
April 12 at Wellston 5 p.m.
April 13 at Belpre 5 p.m.
April 14 VINTON COUNTY 5 p.m.
April 16 at Meigs 5 p.m.
Apri 19 ALEXANDER 5 p.m.
April 21 ATHENS 5 p.m.
April 23 LOGAN 5 p.m.
April 24 FEDERAL HOCKING (DH) 10 a.m.
April 26 at River Valley 5 p.m.
April 28 WLLSTON 5 p.m.
April 29 at Southern 5 p.m.
April 30 at Vinton County 5 p.m.
May 1 at Miller (DH) 11 a.m.
May 3 MEIGS:5 p.m.
May 5 at Alexander 5 p.m.
May 7 BELPRE 5 p.m.
May 8 EASTERN (DH) 11 a.m.
Trimble Tomcats
Date Opponent Time
March 27 NELSONVILLE-YORK (DH) 11 a.m.
March 29 at Vinton County 5 p.m.
April 1 ALEXANDER 5 p.m.
April 3 at Whiteoak:10 a.m.
April 5 at Belpre 5 p.m.
April 7 EASTERN 5 p.m.
April 9 SOUTHERN 5 p.m.
April 12 at South Gallia 5 p.m.
April 13 MILLER 5 p.m.
April 14 WATERFORD 5 p.m.
April 16 at Federal Hocking 5 p.m.
April 21 BELPRE 5 p.m.
April 23 at Eastern 5 p.m.
April 26 at Southern 5 p.m.
April 28 SOUTH GALLIA 5 p.m.
April 30 at Waterford 5 p.m.
May 3 FEDERAL HOCKING 5 p.m.
May 4 VINTON COUNTY 5 p.m.
May 6 at Wellston 5 p.m.
May 7 at Miller 5 p.m.
May 10 at Athens 5 p.m.
May 11 MILLERSPORT 5 p.m.
May 12 MARIETTA 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.