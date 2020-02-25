Wednesday's games

High school boys basketball

Division IV sectional finals 

at Wellston HS

(3) Trimble vs. (14) Reedsville Eastern, 6:15 p.m.

(4) Federal Hocking vs. (20) Waterford, 8 p.m. 

at Northwest HS

(5) St. Joe vs. (12) Valley, 6:15 p.m.

(6) Symmes Valley vs. (11) South Webster, 8 p.m. 

High school girls basketball

Division II districted finals 

at Southeastern HS

(1) Circleville vs. (4) Vinton County, 7 p.m. 

Thursday's games

High school girls basketball

Division II district finals 

at Southeastern HS

(2) Sheridan vs. (3) Warren, 7 p.m. 

Division IV district finals

at Jackson High School

(1) Notre Dame vs. (4) Belpre, 6:15 p.m. 

(2) Peebles vs. (3) Trimble, 8:15 p.m. 

Saturday's games

High school boys basketball

Division II district semifinals

at Ohio University's Convocation Center

(8) Warren vs. (5) Waverly, 7 p.m. 

(7) Logan Elm vs. (6) Athens, 8:45 p.m. 

High school girls basketball

Division III district finals

at Waverly's Downtown Arena

(1) Eastern Brown vs. (12) Oak Hill, 12 p.m. 

(7) North Adams vs. (3) Ironton, 3:30 p.m. 

Sunday's games

High school boys basketball

Division III district semifinals 

at Ohio University's Convocation Center 

(1) Fairland vs. (9) South Point, 2 p.m. 

(4) Wheelersburg vs. (5) Chesapeake, 3:45 p.m. 

(2) Zane Trace vs. (10) Adena, 5:30 p.m. 

(3) Eastern Brown vs. (11) Ironton, 7:15 p.m. 

