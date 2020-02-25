Wednesday's games
High school boys basketball
Division IV sectional finals
at Wellston HS
(3) Trimble vs. (14) Reedsville Eastern, 6:15 p.m.
(4) Federal Hocking vs. (20) Waterford, 8 p.m.
at Northwest HS
(5) St. Joe vs. (12) Valley, 6:15 p.m.
(6) Symmes Valley vs. (11) South Webster, 8 p.m.
High school girls basketball
Division II districted finals
at Southeastern HS
(1) Circleville vs. (4) Vinton County, 7 p.m.
Thursday's games
High school girls basketball
Division II district finals
at Southeastern HS
(2) Sheridan vs. (3) Warren, 7 p.m.
Division IV district finals
at Jackson High School
(1) Notre Dame vs. (4) Belpre, 6:15 p.m.
(2) Peebles vs. (3) Trimble, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday's games
High school boys basketball
Division II district semifinals
at Ohio University's Convocation Center
(8) Warren vs. (5) Waverly, 7 p.m.
(7) Logan Elm vs. (6) Athens, 8:45 p.m.
High school girls basketball
Division III district finals
at Waverly's Downtown Arena
(1) Eastern Brown vs. (12) Oak Hill, 12 p.m.
(7) North Adams vs. (3) Ironton, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday's games
High school boys basketball
Division III district semifinals
at Ohio University's Convocation Center
(1) Fairland vs. (9) South Point, 2 p.m.
(4) Wheelersburg vs. (5) Chesapeake, 3:45 p.m.
(2) Zane Trace vs. (10) Adena, 5:30 p.m.
(3) Eastern Brown vs. (11) Ironton, 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.