Tri-Valley Conference

Ohio Division 

;OVERALL;;LEAGUE

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Alexander;1;0;0;0;48;0

Athens;0;1;0;0;27;30

Meigs;0;1;0;0;0;24

Vinton County;0;1;0;0;13;14

Nelsonville-York;0;1;0;0;0;35

River Valley;0;1;0;0;7;32

Wellston;0;1;0;0;6;23

Hocking Division

;Overall;;League

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Trimble;1;0;0;0;35;0

Federal Hocking;1;0;0;0;28;20

Miller;1;0;0;0;28;25

Eastern;1;0;0;0;47;20

Southern;1;0;0;0;34;6

Waterford;1;0;0;0;40;0

South Gallia;0;1;0;0;12;14

Wahama;0;1;0;0;14;28

Belpre;0;1;0;0;12;34

