High school boys' basketball
Saturday's games
Division II district semifinals
at Southeastern HS
(1) Waverly vs (8) Warren, 1 p.m.
(4) Logan Elm vs. (12) Jackson, 3:30 p.m.
(2) McClain vs. (7) Washington CH, 6 p.m.
(3) Gallia Academy vs. (6) Sheridan, 8:30 p.m.
Division III district semifinals
at Waverly Downtown Arena
(1) Minford vs. (8) Wheelersburg, 1 p.m.
(4) Zane Trace vs. (5) Chesapeake, 3:30 p.m.
(2) Fairland vs. (7) Alexander, 6 p.m.
(3) Eastern Brown vs. (6) South Point, 8:30 p.m.
Division IV district semifinals
at Wellston HS
(1) Trimble vs. (9) Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
(4) Western vs. (5) Federal Hocking, 3:30 p.m.
(2) Valley vs. (7) South Webster, 6 p.m.
(3) Symmes Valley vs. (6) Fairfield, 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.