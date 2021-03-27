Alexander Spartans
Date Opponent Time
March 29 at Huntington 5:15 p.m.
April 1 at Trimble 5 p.m.
April 5 MEIGS 5 p.m.
April 6 BELPRE 5 p.m.
April 7 at River Valley 5 p.m.
April 9 WELLSTON 5 p.m.
April 10 at Circleville Tournament 10 a.m.
April 12 at Vinton County 5 p.m.
April 14 ATHENS 5 p.m.
April 17 WESTFALL (DH) 11 a.m.
April 19 at Nelsonville-York 5 p.m.
April 21 at Meigs 5 p.m.
April 23 RIVER VALLEY 5 p.m.
April 26 at Wellston 5 p.m.
April 28 VINTON COUNTY 5 p.m.
April 29 at Chillicothe 5 p.m.
April 30 at Athens 5 p.m.
May 1 at Unioto (DH) 11 a.m.
May 3 MARIETTA:5 p.m.
May 4 at Belpre 5 p.m.
May 5 NELSONVILLE-YORK 5 p.m.
May 7 AMANDA-CLEARCREEK 5:15 p.m.
Athens Bulldogs
Date Opponent Time
March 27 at Sheridan (DH) 11 a.m.
March 30 ZANESVILLE 5 p.m.
April 1 at Logan 5 p.m.
April 2 at Waterford 5 p.m.
April 3 FAIRFIELD UNION (DH) 11 a.m.
April 5 NELSONVILLE-YORK 5 p.m.
April 6 MORGAN 5 p.m.
April 7 at Wellston 5 p.m.
April 9 MEIGS 5 p.m.
April 12 at River Valley 5 p.m.
April 14 at Alexander 5 p.m.
April 16 VINTON COUNTY 5 p.m.
April 17 NEW LEXINGTON 12 p.m.
April 21 at Nelsonville-York 5 p.m.
April 23 WELLSTON 5 p.m.
April 24 PARKERSBURG 12 p.m.
April 26 at Meigs 5 p.m.
April 28 RIVER VALLEY 5 p.m.
April 30 ALEXANDER 5 p.m.
May 1 at Zane Trace 11 a.m.
May 3 at Vinton County 5 p.m.
May 4 WATERFORD 5 p.m.
May 7 LOGAN 5 p.m.
May 8 at Marietta (DH) 11 a.m.
Federal Hocking Lancers
Date Opponent Time
March 27 LUCASVILLE 11 a.m.
March 29 MILLER 5 p.m.
March 31 at Shenandoah 5:30 p.m.
April 1 FORT FRYE 5 p.m.
April 5 WATERFORD 5 p.m.
April 6 CROOKSVILLE 5 p.m.
April 7 at Southern 5 p.m.
April 12 BELPRE 5 p.m.
April 14 at Eastern 5 p.m.
April 16 TRIMBLE 5 p.m.
April 19 at South Gallia 5 p.m.
April 20 at Crooksville 5 p.m.
April 21 at Waterford 5 p.m.
April 23 SOUTHERN 5 p.m.
April 24 at Nelsonville-York (DH) 11 a.m.
April 27 at Fort Frye 5 p.m.
April 28 at Belpre 5 p.m.
April 29 SHENANDOAH 5:30 p.m.
April 30 EASTERN 5 p.m.
May 3 at Trimble 5 p.m.
May 5 SOUTH GALLIA:5 p.m.
Nelsonville-York Buckeyes
Date Opponent Time
March 27 at Trimble (DH) 11 a.m.
March 29 SOUTHERN 5 p.m.
April 1 at Berne Union 5 p.m.
April 5 at Athens 5 p.m.
April 7 at Logan 5 p.m.
April 9 RIVER VALLEY 5 p.m.
April 12 at Wellston 5 p.m.
April 13 at Belpre 5 p.m.
April 14 VINTON COUNTY 5 p.m.
April 16 at Meigs 5 p.m.
Apri 19 ALEXANDER 5 p.m.
April 21 ATHENS 5 p.m.
April 23 LOGAN 5 p.m.
April 24 FEDERAL HOCKING (DH) 10 a.m.
April 26 at River Valley 5 p.m.
April 28 WLLSTON 5 p.m.
April 29 at Southern 5 p.m.
April 30 at Vinton County 5 p.m.
May 1 at Miller (DH) 11 a.m.
May 3 MEIGS:5 p.m.
May 5 at Alexander 5 p.m.
May 7 BELPRE 5 p.m.
May 8 EASTERN (DH) 11 a.m.
Trimble Tomcats
Date Opponent Time
March 27 NELSONVILLE-YORK (DH) 11 a.m.
March 29 at Vinton County 5 p.m.
April 1 ALEXANDER 5 p.m.
April 3 NEW LEXINGTON (DH) 11 a.m.
April 5 at Belpre 5 p.m.
April 7 EASTERN 5 p.m.
April 9 SOUTHERN 5 p.m.
April 12 at South Gallia 5 p.m.
April 13 MILLER 5 p.m.
April 14 WATERFORD 5 p.m.
April 16 at Federal Hocking 5 p.m.
April 21 BELPRE 5 p.m.
April 23 at Eastern 5 p.m.
April 26 at Southern 5 p.m.
April 27 MEIGS 5 p.m.
April 28 SOUTH GALLIA 5 p.m.
April 30 at Waterford 5 p.m.
May 3 FEDERAL HOCKING 5 p.m.
May 4 VINTON COUNTY 5 p.m.
May 6 at Wellston 5 p.m.
May 7 at Miller 5 p.m.
