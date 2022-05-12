NELSONVILLE — Wayne Dicken recalled Nelsonville-York's first softball practice, held inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium back in February.
"We looked at that banner (in the gymnasium) and it was completely blank," said Dicken, N-Y's head coach. "We said our goal is to get something on that banner."
Mission accomplished.
From the cold of February, to the 80-degree weather of May, the Buckeyes have finally reached their goal. Nelsonville-York, seeded No. 11, held off No. 14 Reedsville Eastern 3-2 on Thursday in a Division III sectional final.
The Buckeyes are sectional champions and advance to the district tournament for the first time in program history.
Nelsonville-York's softball history book has been rewritten in 2022. The program record for wins in a season used to be just eight, but the current group of Buckeyes won for the 15th time.
"It's really good, because obviously we've never done it before," Nelsonville-York senior Ryleigh Giffin said. "I'm happy to be a part of this team. It's been a fun year for us."
The Eagles nearly spoiled the Buckeyes' fun with a seventh-inning rally.
Nelsonville-York led 3-1 when Eastern's No. 9 hitter, freshman Nataley Lantz, lofted a triple deep to right field to lead off the seventh.
Giffin had the pressure on her in the pitching circle, but she didn't flinch. She got lead-off hitter Emma Putman to hit a foul pop to first baseman Brooklyn Richards.
"Her body language never changes," Dicken said of Giffin. "She is the most mentally strong athlete I've ever coached, boy or girls, and I had 100 percent confidence in her getting us out of that inning"
The situation did get more challenging for Giffin and the Buckeyes after Juli Durst reached on an error, allowing Lantz to cross home plate to trim the score to 3-2.
Giffin was unfazed.
"I knew that we could do it," she said. "I just think that we can always pull through, so I wasn't really worried."
Giffin went after Megan Maxon, getting her to look at a third strike for the second out.
Eastern's last chance was Ella Carleton. Giffin got her to hit a ground ball to second baseman Hayleigh Gautier, and she flipped over to shortstop Brooklyn Gerity for the final out.
The Buckeyes (15-8) came off the field and celebrated in front of their dugout. Of the hundreds of Nelsonville-York players who took the field before them, none had been able to celebrate a championship of any kind until Thursday.
It's a dramatic turnaround in just a season, as the Buckeyes were 6-18 last year and 5-15 in 2019.
Giffin, the Buckeyes' main pitcher since her freshman season, has seen it all.
"Compared to the years that we've had, it's been completley different because when you're not winning any of the games, you're not having as much fun," she said. "It's been such a fun season because we've actually got to show what we can do."
Giffin allowed six hits and worked around four errors in the field. She had her usual command, not walking a batter, and striking out four.
Dicken also gave great credit to assistant coach Charles McClain. A past head coach in the program, McClain returned this season to help on the bench and call the pitches.
"He has done a wonderful job," Dicken said. "He does a lot of research on other teams. He was really pounding that outside corner tonight. I don't think she threw much off speed or much junk. It was just trying to keep it away from their batters. Ryleigh hits her spots well."
Carleton also pitched a solid game for the Eagles, but the Buckeyes got to the junior in the fifth inning.
Tied at 1-1, Emma Fields led off with an infield single when she hit a hard comebacker that went off Carleton's glove.
Gerity stepped to the plate with one out and came in with an aggressive approach.
She hit the first pitch to center field for a hit. Putman made a running attempt but couldn't keep the ball from getting past her.
Gerity wound up with a triple, Fields scoring from first base, and the Buckeyes leading 2-1.
"We mentioned it earlier in the game to hit that first pitch if she saw it," Dicken said. "Emma Fields did a good job getting on base at the bottom of the lineup as our nine-hole hitter. Brooklyn got a pitch that she liked, she squared one up and probably the biggest hit of her career."
Carleton got the second out, bringing Giffin to the plate. She dropped a single into right field, scoring Gerity and providing N-Y with the 3-1 lead.
Giffin is also the Buckeyes' leading hitter on the season.
"She comes up with another clutch RBI," Dicken said. "It ends up being the winning run and leads to school history."
Eastern struck first, going ahead 1-0 Maxon's RBI in the first inning.
The Buckeyes tied the game in the bottom half of the first. Trinity Shockey led off with a single to right, and eventually scored on Giffin's infield single.
Nelsonville-York enjoyed the win afterwards. Athletic Director Jay Kline surprised Dicken with a bucket of ice water in celebration. The team posed underneath the scoreboard, parents and fans snapping pictures from every angle.
Dicken, in his first year leading the program, felt like potential was there at the start of the season. He said a 3-1 home win over River Valley in April felt like a turning point.
The Buckeyes had lost at River Valley 8-2 in the first week of the season.
"The next day we got on the bus and Ryleigh Giffin was like, 'I feel like we can beat anyone right now,'" he recalled. "That was the turning point."
The Buckeyes had only won two league games dating back to 2013, but swept Alexander and Meigs, as well as earning league wins against River Valley and Athens. They also played two close games against league champion Wellston.
It all set the table for the Buckeyes to get seeded high enough to host a sectional championship game, and they delivered on their quest for a title.
The Buckeyes will play a Division III district semifinal on Tuesday at Unioto High School against No. 2 West at 5 p.m.
West was a 5-0 winner against Oak Hill on Thursday, and its only two losses on the season are to Wheelersburg.
Giffin said the confidence the Buckeyes have built through the season will help them as they try and extend their season another round.
"I think when we beat big teams like Athens and we have close games with Wellston, then we have a chance with anyone," she said. "All the pressure's really on them. So we just have to play like we know how to play."
Nelsonville-York 3, Eastern 2
Eastern;100 000 1 — 2 6 1
Nelsonville-York;100 020 x — 3 8 4
Ella Carleton and Cydnie Gillilan
Ryleigh Giffin and Sydne Rawlins
WP — Giffin; LP — Carleton
