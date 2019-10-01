McARTHUR — As far as milestones go, it might not seem like the most noteworthy accomplishment, but Vinton County volleyball coach Ashley Graves noticed something different ahead of the Vikings' showdown against the Alexander Spartans.
"I know when I've coached, we've never pulled out both sides of the bleachers and we had to have it today," Graves said. "We were a packed house in here and it's just awesome. It's just great for the community to get behind these girls."
After another dramatic five-set victory, the Vikings are on the verge of an accomplishment far more significant than the status of the bleachers.
Vinton County finished with a flurry on Tuesday, defeating the Spartans 3-2 in front of a big crowd in McArthur.
The Vikings are firmly in the driver's seat of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division race after a 16-25, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 15-12 triumph over the defending league champion Spartans.
Vinton County (17-1 overall) improved to 9-0 in the TVC-Ohio, while Alexander (14-5 overall) fell to 8-2.
The Vikings only need one more win to clinch at least a share of the league title, and two more to win it outright.
It wouldn't be an exaggeration to suggest Tuesday's win was one of the biggest in program history. The Vikings have never won an outright TVC title in volleyball. The 1984 team shared the top spot with Belpre for the program's only league title.
The 2019 Vikings are now poised to change that history after sweeping the season series against Alexander.
"It feels great," sophomore outside hitter Sydney Smith said. "We haven't won the TVC since 1984. We just have to focus on the next three TVC games and we should have it."
Smith powered the Vikings as she matched up on the outside with Alexander standout junior Karsyn Raines.
Smith finished with 25 kills, including six in the decisive set, as Raines led Alexander with 27 kills.
"Just to watch them battle back and forth was pretty amazing," Graves said. "They would be in the front row at the same time. Sydney would sub out, Karsyn would go to the back row at the same time. It's just pretty amazing to watch them and the kills they had."
For a while, it appeared Alexander would pull even in the TVC-Ohio standings with the Vikings. Behind Raines, Alexander won the opening set 25-16, and then the third set 25-17 to take an overall 2-1 lead in the match.
However, the Spartans were never able to get ahead of the young Vikings. They lost a fifth set at home two weeks ago, 15-13, to Vinton County.
A set away on Tuesday, Alexander would again lose a pair of heartbreakers in the fourth and fifth sets.
"I think there were times on big points where we didn't execute and we made some little errors," Alexander coach Nikki Ohms said. "I think that shifted the momentum. I don't think necessarily that they're the better team. I think we held our own. I think we executed very well on earlier sets just there at the end we just came up a little short. We had a couple small errors here and there and that really hurts us."
The Vikings' ability to come through in pressure situations made the difference. The fourth set was tied 22-22 and the fifth set was tied 12-12, and both turned into Vinton County wins.
"We just have to get out of our heads sometimes because we're head cases," Smith said, with a laugh. "So we just have to understand that we need to calm down and gain the momentum to win."
After three sets that saw the winning team pull away, the two TVC titans went back and forth in the fourth and fifth sets.
Alexander scored five points in a row to force a 20-20 tie in the fourth, then two Brooke Casto kills forced another tie at 22-22.
The Vikings got kills from Maylea Huff and Lacy Ward though to push the momentum back in their favor and lead 24-22.
The Spartans were then called for a net violation, and the two teams went to a fifth set.
Vinton County struck first with a 6-3 edge after Smith's ace, but Alexander eventually forced a 7-7 tie on another kill by Casto.
Alexander forced ties of 8-8 tie and 9-9 on blocks at the net by Jenna Houpt.
However, an Alexander service error gave the lead back to Vinton County, and Smith quickly made it a two-point edge with another kill. Huff's ace pushed the lead to 12-9.
The Spartans weren't done though. Raines had a kill and the Vikings had a pair of attack errors to force the final tie at 12-12.
Alexander was never able to take a lead in the fifth set. Smith's kill made it 13-12, and Huff's block at the net pushed the lead to 14-12.
After Alexander used its final timeout, Cameron Zinn would serve up an ace. The sudden ending allowed the Vikings and their crowd to go crazy with a win that was decades in the making for the program.
"I just can't speak enough about how close this team is and how much they enjoy playing together," Graves said.
Huff added 10 kills for the Vikings, while Ward added nine kills and Zoey Kiefer seven kills. Zinn had 45 assists. Libero Kerrigan Ward played spectacular defense with 33 digs, many coming on kill attempts from Raines.
The Spartans received 40 assists and five kills from Jadyn Mace and six kills from Erin Scurlock. Casto finished with five kills and Houpt four kills.
Alexander was playing for a second consecutive TVC-Ohio title, but will now have to focus its attention on the tournament. The Spartans are home against Athens on Thursday and travel to Wellston on Tuesday to conclude league play.
"We still have a young team," Ohms said. "Three seniors, young team. We still have the big picture ahead of us. A lot of fight left. Season's not over."
The Vikings will now chase down school history with a TVC-Ohio title in their grasp. They can clinch a share of the league title on Thursday at Meigs, and potentially win it outright on Tuesday at River Valley before closing with a home game against Wellston on Oct. 9.
"As soon as the game was over, they were talking there, the band's playing and I'm like, we can't stop. It doesn't stop here. We have three more league games we have to finish," Graves said.
Tuesday was certainly a special night for the Vikings. A roster with two seniors and the rest being sophomores have grown up a lot over the season, and their biggest accomplishment was witnessed in front of a big home crowd.
Smith said the fans helped make a difference after Alexander controlled the opening set.
"When we were in the huddle before the second set and looked to the stands and said this is more people than have ever been at a volleyball game," Smith said. "So I guess that was kind of the mood changer and we started just playing for them instead of us."
The rare season sweep over Alexander complete, the Vikings were then able to celebrate on the court with those fans, a win away from an elusive volleyball championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.