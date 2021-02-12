NELSONVILLE — The Hocking College men’s basketball team exploded for 49 points in the second half to run away from the Rio Grande JV, 79-62, on Wednesday evening in the Hawks’ Student Center.
Sophomore guards Ryan Archey, Jr., and Landon Sprigler — the two OCCAC Players of the Week over the last two weeks — scored 20 and 19 points, respectively. Freshman forward Tyree Robinson added 17 more.
Hocking outrebounded Rio Grande JV, 44-34, with Sprigler leading the way with 10, followed by sophomore forward Jeon Tinsley’s seven boards, and six each from Archey, Robinson and freshman forward Nicholas Lutz.
The game was evenly played throughout the first 20 minutes with the halftime score tied at 30-30.
The Hawks caught fire after the intermission, outscoring the Red Raiders, 49-32. Rio led early in the second half, 36-32, and the game was tied at 40 with 14:30 left in the game. Hocking then went on a 15-0 run over the next four minutes to build a 55-40 advantage. The Hawks maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Hocking will take its 3-1 record to North Ridgeville, OH, on Sunday, Feb. 14, for a rematch with Bryant & Stratton at 7 p.m. B&S handed the Hawks their only defeat of the season in the season opener.
Women's basketball falls short in season opener
NELSONVILLE — The Hocking College women’s basketball lost its first game of the season on Friday, February 5, against Terra State, 79-61, at the Hocking College Student Center.. The game was a test of endurance for both teams as Hocking College had only six players suited up for the game and Terra State only traveled with five, due to injuries.
After trailing, 16-13, after one quarter, Hocking started fast in the second quarter and tied the game at 18-18 with 8:03 left to go before halftime. But Terra State went on an 18 to 2 run for the final 6:25 of the second quarter to go into halftime with a lead of 36-20.
Terra State was able to maintain the lead throughout the second half in spite of having two players foul out of the game. Kearrah Peace scored a game-high 28 points for the Lady Titans. Terra State placed four players in double figures with superior speed on the court.
The leading scorer for Hocking College was Jasmine Manuel, who recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Peyton Campbell led all rebounders with 16 and added six points — all in the second half — with three assists.
The Lady Hawks had two players make their collegiate debut: freshman guard Sasha Alexander Schostek and freshman guard India Amour-Clark. Amour-Clark was the team’s No. 2 scorer with 15 points. She also collected six rebounds and an assist. Schostek scored six points in addition to eight rebounds and three assists. Sophomore point guard Jada Lazaro nearly completed a triple-double with 14 assists, 12 boards and nine points. Sophomore forward Aleesha Tingler added eight points and nine rebounds.
The next game for the Hocking College women’s basketball team will be on Sunday, February 14, as they travel to play Bryant & Stratton College at 5 pm..
Volleyball ends losing streak
The Hocking College women’s volleyball team hosted a tri-match on Saturday, Feb. 6, and split the weekend overall 1-1.
The Hawks were swept in the season opener against the Clark State Eagles but were victorious in their match against the Boyce College Bulldogs.
The Hawks set four school records during the weekend and broke their 67-game losing streak thanks to their win over Boyce College.
Freshman setter Emily Aiello took over the assist record with an average of eight assists per set against Boyce.
Sophomore outside hitter Mauricea Crouch is the new kill per set leader with an average of 3.67 kills. The 2021 spring roster set the new team records for aces per set at 2.33 and kills per set with 11.34.
The Hawks take on Kent State-Tuscarawas and Terra State Community College on Feb. 14. Both matches take place at the Hocking College Student Center located on the Hocking College Campus in Nelsonville.
— Information provided by Hocking College Athletics
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.