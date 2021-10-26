Lackawan pulled away for a 31-17 win over Hocking College on Sunday.
Lackawan had 468 yards of offense, including 259 rushing, to pick up the win.
Hocking College fell behind 14-3 and wasn't able to rally back. The Hawks were within 14-10 after Alex Short's 80-yard touchdown pass to Hodges-Demer, but Lackawan scored the next two touchdowns to lead 28-10.
Kalos Farrier scored on a 1-yard run to pull Hocking College to within 28-17 with 12:55 to play in the fourth quarter.
Short completed 13 of 29 passes for 257 yards for the Hawks. Kevin Howard led Hocking College with 46 yards rushing.
Hodges-Demer caught two passes for 89 yards, while Farrier had 81 yards on five receptions.
Hocking College is scheduled to return home on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Dupage CC.
